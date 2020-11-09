North America Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market Research and Analysis by Application 2025

Felton, California , USA, Nov 9, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The North America digital transformation in manufacturing market size is estimated to reach USD 25.70 billion by 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2018 to 2025. The increase in demand for digital solutions in manufacturing due to high productivity and efficiency is expected to increase the demand for digital solutions in the next few years.

Growing trend of artificial intelligence (AI) in the manufacturing process is a key factor supporting the market growth. These solutions help in taking real-time and smart decisions. Furthermore, robotics automation using the integration of AI is also projected to drive market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic is projected to accelerate the digital transformation in manufacturing industries. Coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain, and production process in manufacturing facilities. Additionally, lockdown is causing lack of workforce at manufacturing sites.

However, the companies are focusing on improving their productivity and employee engagement through initiatives such as remote working. Thus, manufacturing companies are exploring different ways for translating in-person events to digital experiences. Various digital technology solutions including artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), virtual reality (VR) and IoT devices are expected to play a key role in digital transformation.

Moreover, the manufacturers are shifting their focus towards customized level manufacturing from large scale type manufacturing. Thus, the manufacturers focus on real-time services to meet consumer needs. In addition, the growing trend of advanced technology is allowing manufacturers to look after industry 4.0 standards to efficiently track & monitor processes in the manufacturing unit.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Solution type segment is projected to lead the market by the end of 2025. Service type segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.3% over the forecast period.

Based on deployment, hosted segment is estimated to propel at the fastest CAGR of 20.2% from 2018 to 2025. This system allows user to access the data from remote location.

Depending on enterprise size, large enterprise type is estimated to exceed at CAGR of around 16.0% during the forecasted period, due to the increased spending by the companies on advanced digital technologies

U.S. has dominated the market and is projected to account for over USD 19.53 billion by the end of 2025.

Top Key players profiled the North America Digital Transformation in Manufacturing market report include: General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co., Dassault Systemes, BB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.

