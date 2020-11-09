Radar Market Trends and Competitive Insights To 2025

Felton, California , USA, Nov 9, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global radar market size is anticipated to reach USD 38.01 billion till 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with a CAGR 0f 3.8% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to rising need for security and safety owing to increasing number of crimes, international conflicts, and terrorism across the globe.

The antenna is anticipated to hold the largest share across the global market during the forecasted period due to surging demand for the processing of digital signals. On the other hand, the transmitter segment held a share of 16% across the global market due to their usage for creation of frequency pulses having high power and short duration which are further radiated by the connected antennas.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The global radar market has boosted on account of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The surging need to monitor movements of quarantine personnel coupled with the adoption of higher surveillance zones is expected to trigger the demand for radars across the globe. Also, the adoption of geotagging mobile applications in smartphones is being promoted by governing bodies to maintain social distancing. But, since Asia Pacific is the home for several manufacturers and raw material suppliers, hindrance in their supply chain is expected to hamper the market growth to some extent. Moreover, economic and political tensions are expected to hinder the market demand over the post-pandemic period.

The airborne platform segment generated a revenue of USD 8,866.9 Million in 2018 owing to surging need across majority of the aircrafts for good performance in missions. Moreover, the ground base systems segment is expected to register significant growth in the upcoming years owing to the need for locating the targets and strengthening of the cavalry units among the developing countries.

Asia Pacific held the second largest share across the global market in 2018 due to the factors like increasing manufacturing bases, SME’s presence, surging adoption of radar technology, and rising international sea trade. North American is also expected to register substantial growth during the forecasted years owing to rising trade with other countries through airways and waterways.

The radar market key players are engaged in producing radars that can be used systems being used for ground and air traffic monitoring. Moreover, several marketing strategies are being implemented by these players to gain competitive advantage over others.

The component segment of antenna held the largest share across the global market in 2018.

The installation/integration service segment is anticipated to generate USD 6,127.5 Million until 2025.

In 2018, the X-band frequency segment held the second-largest share across the global radar market

Top Key players profiled the Radar market report include: Collins Aerospace; Lockheed Martin Corporation; BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman Corporation.

