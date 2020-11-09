U.S. Heating Equipment Market Study, Share, and Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

The U.S. heating equipment market is projected to value USD 6.09 billion until 2027. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.02% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for efficient heating equipment due to extreme climatic conditions prevailing across different zones and continuous growth of the manufacturing industry is anticipated to drive the market growth.

In 2019, the heat pump segment held the largest share across the U.S. market owing to the rising need for moderate warming temperatures to carry out several industrial processes. The product segment of furnace is projected to register significant growth in the upcoming years on account of its higher operational efficiency and quick warming capabilities.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The U.S. heating equipment market is negatively impacted due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Lockdown imposition and travel restrictions across several states have affected the production and supply chain. This has brought economic stagnancy and instability across the industrial sector. Moreover, school and office shutdown owing to work from home policies have reduced the commercial demand for heating equipment. But, initiatives undertaken by the key players for product development and innovation are expected to register substantial growth in the years to come.

The industrial segment of application accounted for the highest share in 2019 across the U.S. market owing to their increasing usage of these systems across the automotive, food & beverage, and mining sectors. On the other hand, the residential segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027 due to increasing renovation and repair activities for enhancing the design and comfort of homes.

The U.S. heating equipment market players are implementing strategies such as mergers and capacity expansions for widening their geographical reach and product portfolio.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The furnace segment is expected to register a CAGR of around 5.4% across the market from 2020 to 2027.

In 2019, the heat pump product segment held the largest share across the global market.

The industrial segment of application accounted for the highest share across the U.S. market in 2019.

Top Key players profiled the U.S. Heating Equipment market report include: Johnson Controls Inc., Emerson Electric, Robert Bosch LLC, Burnham Holdings, Inc., and Lennox International.

