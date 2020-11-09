Collateral Ligament Stabilizer System Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 09, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Collateral Ligament Stabilizer System Market size is expected to value at USD 2.36 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in geriatric population across the globe and constant demand of collateral ligament stabilizer systems (CLSS) from sports & fitness industry. Increase in number cases of sport-related trauma is predicted to boost demand of the collateral ligament stabilizer systems (CLSS) in the sports & fitness industry in upcoming years.

Critical injuries occurred during exercises or sporting events such as muscle sprains, ligament tear, trauma, dislocated shoulder-joints, and fracture are further propelling demand of the collateral ligament stabilizer systems (CLSS) in recent years. Globally, the collateral ligament stabilizer system industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.7% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Growing concerns regarding prevalence of the chronic disorder among elderly population, which is expected to grow in coming years as well, is responsible for driving high-end demand of the collateral ligament stabilizer systems (CLSS). Similarly, increasing occurrence of arthritis and joint disorders among geriatric population due to weakness in knee ligaments with growing age, thus becoming prone to injuries. Such factors are anticipated to fuel growth of the collateral ligament stabilizer system market in coming years.

Rise in the road accidents is one of the primary cause of the injuries related to muscle sprains, ligament tear, and ligament trauma, thus attributing to the growth of the collateral ligament stabilizer system industry. As per recent report presented by World Health Organization (WHO), each year as many as ten million people are either injured or permanent disabled because of the road accidents. Collateral ligament stabilizer systems (CLSS) are excellent as knee braces or support to relive pain in joints.

The medial collateral ligament (MCL) is one of the fastest growing segment in the collateral ligament stabilizer systems (CLSS) market with a higher revenue generation in the last couple of years. Substantial investment by leading industry players in the market has led to the development of innovative products, thus accelerating competition in the market. Rise in the incidences related to injury of the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in athletes, majorly due to factor such as rapid changes in speed and direction, and a strong force is applied onto the knee, causing to stretch and tear.

The medial collateral ligament (MCL) segment is expected to witness tremendous growth in upcoming years due to the rise in number of these medial collateral ligament (MCL) in juries. Similarly, the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) segment is anticipated to display a sustained growth in coming years. Increasing popularity of the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) stabilizers is credited to increased applications in personal care devices, sports injuries, and as an emergency medical device. Advantages associated with lateral collateral ligament (LCL) include high comfort level and favorable compensation policies. Such advantages are further propelling the demand of lateral collateral ligament (LCL) stabilizers in coming years.

The key players in the collateral ligament stabilizer system industry are Ossur hf., DJO Global, Inc., DePuySynthes Company, Bauerfeind AG, and DeRoyal Industries Incorporations.

Collateral Ligament Stabilizer System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

