Top 10 Accounting Software – Benefits and Market Overview – 360Quadrants

360Quadrants has released a quadrant on the best accounting software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions for their business. Ranking Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the accounting software space. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis which helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

Accounting software is mainly designed for accounting experts to manage accounts and perform day to day accounting procedures. Accounting is an organized practice, work, or process of communicating and tracking financial data.

Top 10 Accounting Software:

1. QuickBooks Online

2. NetSuite

3. FreshBooks

4. SAP Business One

5. Sage Intacct

6. Microsoft Dynamics GP

7. Xero

8. Traverse

9. Sunrise

10. Vyapar

Market Overview:

The Accounting Software Market reached USD 12.03 Bn and is expected to reach USD 19.6 Bn by 2025, at a CAGR of 8 percent over the 2020-2025 estimate period. The accounting software and financial management system industry has undergone many shifts in the last twenty years. One of the main shifts is to deliver accounting software applications focused on the cloud.

Best Accounting software operates internally with various other applications such as CRM, SCM, HRM , and analytical dashboards and reports. Within financial functions such as accounts payable, cash inflows, payroll, and trial balance, accounting solution is used to manage and monitor all such transactions. This software also monitors sales, maintains cash flows, conducts analyses, and produces visualizations and reports. Large businesses and small and medium-sized organizations are widely embracing the best accounting software for tracking financial transactions.

Benefits of Accounting software:

Simplification – Accounting software put control of funds in the hands of a non-accounting crowd, aimed at giving significance to statistics while executing electronic computations. With hardly any training, the company owner can execute all financial transactions and meet the legal requirements from a desktop computer or smartphone, even without having to pay a third party to keep the expenditure in the loop.

Cost reduction – Accounting and finance frameworks simplify key estimates and operating processes and gain a charge of the sales process and you don’t need to outsource financial services to an external specialist. They also raise printing and storage prices and store confidential data is safe and controlled locations.

Total financial disclosure – The key advantage of effective accounting processes for an accountant or an auditor is that they avoid expensive and repeated human mistakes. Calculating incorrect quantities or failing to disclose results on time will potentially contribute to a business problem and this is when it is most helpful to optimize calculations.

