Drug Discovery Informatics Market Trends and Future Opportunities

The global drug discovery informatics market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion in 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the rising R&D expenditure, growing support for research, especially in the area of rare diseases, and the increasing use of informatics in drug discovery.

By function, the sequencing and target data analysis segment accounted for the largest share for the drug discovery informatics market.

The sequencing and target data analysis segment accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery informatics market for the function segment of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increased application for sequencing analysis for the new drug entity and ease of handling of information from different sources and different domains.

By the end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery informatics market.

The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery informatics market in 2019, and pharmaceutical companies are using these informatics software extensively for pre-clinical research & development, target identification, compound screening and lead identification, and streamlining their drug discovery process which is the major factor for driving the growth of this segment

By application, the drug development segment accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery informatics market.

The drug development segment accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery informatics market in 2019, large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing investments in the research and development of new drug molecules and the growing need for time and cost optimization for drug discovery and development.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market.

The drug discovery informatics market is divided into four major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global drug discovery informatics market, closely followed by Europe. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the presence of well-established CROs, rising R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, rising number of CROs, and the presence of less-stringent regulations for drug discovery processes.

The major companies in the drug discovery informatics market include Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India), Charles River Laboratories (US), IBM (US), Clarivate Analytics (US), and Accenture (Ireland).

