Human Identification Market worth 1,740.2 Million USD by 2022

The human identification market is expected to reach USD 1,740.2 Million by 2022 from USD 928.0 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.4%. The government initiatives in forensic programs, focus of market players on expanding their reach and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

By application, the forensic application segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

On the basis of application, the human identification market is segmented into forensic applications, paternity identification, and other applications. The forensic application segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth of this market segment is mainly driven by the increasing rate of crime across the globe.

By end user, the forensic laboratories segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017

By end user, the human identification market is segmented into forensic laboratories, research centers, and academic & government institutes. The forensic laboratories segment holds the largest share in the market. The growth is primarily attributed to the growing availability of government funding and increasing number of laboratories.

The consumables segment to dominate the human identification market during the forecast period

The human identification market is classified by product & service into consumables, instruments, and software. In 2017, the consumables segment is expected to command the largest share and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate as compared to other segments. The market is mainly driven by the regular and bulk purchases of consumables and the launch of several new and advanced consumables.

Asia to offer lucrative growth opportunities

By region, the global human identification market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America holds the largest share of the market in 2017, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of conferences and workshops in the region are some major factors driving the high growth of this regional segment.

Some of the major players operating in the human identification market Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), and Agilent Technologies Inc. (US).

