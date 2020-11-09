Understanding COVID-19’s impact on the Sparkling Soda Market, Infers Fact.MR

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, highlights the important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Sparkling Soda market over the forecast period (2019-2029). The current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Sparkling Soda market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak has led to both advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Sparkling Soda market. With the help of our recently published report, market players can adopt innovative strategies to overcome the challenges that lie ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown period. Through our research study, companies can gain factual information about COVID-19 and how it’s impacting the sales of products in the global market landscape.

According to the report, the Sparkling Soda market is slated to register a CAGR growth of xx% through the considered assessment period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Sparkling Soda, rise in the number of research and development projects, favorable regulatory policies and more. The analysts at Fact.MR deploy present-day research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

In this Sparkling Soda market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

After reading the Sparkling Soda market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global Sparkling Soda market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Sparkling Soda market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Sparkling Soda market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Sparkling Soda market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Sparkling Soda market player.

The Sparkling Soda market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Upstream Dynamics to Create Major Changes for Sparkling Soda

The upstream costs of the sparkling soda market have seen an upward trend, with the increasing cost of raw materials and resources. Major companies in the sparkling soda market, have experienced minor changes in upstream costs due to large investments in stable infrastructure and lower per unit costs. The change in consumer orientation has majorly affected new players in the sparkling soda landscape. Relabeling of sparkling soda under different product names as seltzer has been effective in changing some perspectives among consumers. Even though seltzer is broadcasted under natural water and low additives, it is considered under sparkling soda due to the artificial carbonation of the water. Online sales of sparkling soda have risen significantly with the introduction of better weekly subscription plans from vendors such as Amazon. These subscription plans have created decent demand for manufacturers.

Prominent Sparkling Soda market players covered in the report contain:

Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Whole Foods, Waterloo, A.J. Canfield Company, and Ice Mountain, among others.

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Sparkling Soda market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Sparkling Soda market vendor in an in-depth manner.

The Sparkling Soda market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Sparkling Soda market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Sparkling Soda market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Sparkling Soda market?

What opportunities are available for the Sparkling Soda market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Sparkling Soda market?

