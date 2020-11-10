Miller & Miller’s Online-Only Watches, Jewelry & Decorative Arts Auction will be on Saturday, November 21st at 9 am EST

New Hamburg, Ontario, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — An online-only Watches, Jewelry & Decorative Arts auction featuring the single-owner lifetime clock collection of Bruce Walsh will be held on Saturday, November 21st, by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., based in New Hamburg. The 298-lot auction will begin at 9 am Eastern time, with online bidding via LiveAuctioneers.com and the Miller & Miller website (MillerandMillerAuctions.com). Phone and absentee bids will be taken.

The auction is a collector’s dream, filled with luxury watches by makers such as Rolex, Omega and Patek Philippe, fine jewelry and a nice mix of decorative art, including the Bruce Walsh clock collection. Offered will be Pairpoint lamps, silver by Buccellati and Georg Jensen, glass by Lalique, paintings and fine art, Asian objects, silver, carvings, decoys, art glass and art pottery.

“Unlocked from old collections and estates is an impressive variety of quality, formal antiques,” said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “Discerning collectors will appreciate the quality in art, art glass, lamps and clocks. It’s truly an opportunity across the board.”

Miller added, “The name Bruce Walsh has been synonymous with quality clocks for decades. When he called us to sell his collection, I knew we were in for a treat. His attention to detail can be seen in each clock.” A great example is the 1880s William Gilbert Jewelers floor standing regulator in a walnut case with 8-day weight-driven regulator movement (est. $4,000-$6,000).

Also from the Bruce Walsh collection is an early 20th century German Arts & Crafts grandfather clock in a mahogany case attributed to Winterhalder & Hofmeier, ringing the quarters on eight bells and gongs, 87 inches tall; and a 1920s-era tubular grandfather clock, also German-made, chiming on the quarter on five tubes with a choice of two tunes (both clocks est. $2,000-$3,000)

All prices quoted are in Canadian dollars.

Of the lamps and lighting category, Miller said, “Offered is an honest and totally uncirculated collection of Pairpoint lamps. Seeing each illuminated blew me away. All the color, permanence and beauty that was intended is present in abundance.” Two examples up for bid are as follows:

– 1920s Pairpoint reverse painted “Copley” table lamp with acid-etched glass shade (19 ½ inches diameter) with ocean and seagull decoration, on a bronze base, signed “H. Fisher The Pairpoint Corp’n,”, 25 ½ inches tall, professionally rewired (est. $2,500-$3,500).

– 1920s Pairpoint “Bombay” reverse painted table lamp with acid-etched glass shade (17 ½ inches diameter) with Birds of Paradise decoration, on a bronze base, marked “Pairpoint D3050 Made in USA”, 22 inches tall, contemporary brass sockets (est. $2,000-$3,000).

The expected top lots of the auction are actually in the wristwatches category, which will be led by a beautiful Swiss Omega ‘Pre-Moon’ Speedmaster watch (1962, Ref. 105005-62), in a stainless steel case (est. $12,000-$14,000). The watch features a “DON” (dot-over-ninety) bezel and alpha hands, a caliber 321 movement, and engraved to the previous owner on the caseback.

Also offered will be a Rolex Explorer wristwatch (Swiss-made, 1966, Ref. 1016), featuring a matte ‘frog’s foot’ dial with tritium hour markers, original box and papers, caseback engraved to the previous owner as a service award (est. $8,000-$10,000); and a Patek Philippe 18kt white gold and diamond ladies’ Calatrava wristwatch with pure lines, weighing 59.0 grams gross and bezel and lugs set with 62 well-matched VS quality diamonds, each 0.1 ct. (est. $4,000-$6,000).

The fine jewelry has been blessed with many dazzling pieces, highlighted by a Cartier 18kt yellow gold diamond and onyx Nigeria dress dome ring with Bombe design (French, 1970s). The ring has been nicely crafted with pave set round brilliant cut diamonds (TDW 2.38 ct.) enhanced with irregularly shaped black onyx ‘spots’ to represent a panther’s coat (est. $4,000-$6,000).

Also up for bid will be a Birks ‘Rosee du Matin’ double row flex diamond bracelet in the original box, with a total diamond weight of .73 carats and VVS-VS diamonds (est. $4,000-$6,000); and an 18kt white gold diamond and ruby bracelet having a gross weight of 28.80 grams, containing 8.2 carats of round brilliant cut diamonds, VS-SI quality and G-H-I color and good to medium cut; and 5.25 carats of intense red rubies of fine quality (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Artwork will feature an original painting signed by the renowned Western American artist Frederic Remington (1861-1909), depicting horses moving through rocky terrain, done in the 1890s and 11 ½ inches by 8 ¾ inches (sight, less frame) (est. $4,000-$6,000); and a sterling silver eagle sculpture by Mario Buccellati (Italian, 20th century), silver and wood, 16 ½ inches tall and hallmarked to the upper foot, with slightly misshapen wing tips (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Wonderful decorative accessories will be highlighted by a René Lalique (French, 1920s) “Ceylan” opalescent glass vase, 9 ½ inches tall, hand-engraved “R. Lalique No. 905” on the base, original and untouched (est. $4,000-$6,000); and a lovely Cartier (French, 1930s) three-piece marble shelf clock set featuring an ornate, polished stone case with applied bronze decoration and signed “Cartier Paris” on the dial, just shy of one foot tall (est. $3,000-$5,000).

A safe-viewing preview (where all COVID-19 protocols will be in place and observed) will be held November 18-20, from 1-5 pm Eastern time in the Miller & Miller Auctions gallery located at 59 Webster Street, New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada. Masks will be required of all attendees.

