Hannibal releases new single ‘Go Learn’

New York, NY, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of rap and hip-hop music known as Hannibal has released his latest official single, “Go Learn.” It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Dita Boy Ent. record label. Bursting with bass, popping with groove, and with plenty of Floridian swagger, “Go Learn” introduces Hannibal as one of the most intriguing artists of the year so far.

DeLand, FL’s Hannibal cites as main artistic influences MC Hammer, Tupac Shakur, Bone Thugs -n- Harmony, DMX, 3-6Mafia, Trick Daddy, and T. I. With an in-your-face message of social commentary and personal responsibility, “Go Learn” by Hannibal has a little something for every fan of the modern urban sound.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Go Learn,” Hannibal writes, “My listeners can expect good music that you just don’t throw away, the music you keep, the music you love to hear, music you want and need to hear no matter the problem or occasion.”

Dita Boy Ent. describes Hannibal as having grown up loving ’80s and ’90s pop, R&B and soul-music artists, both male and female.

“I fell in love with music since I can remember: Mom n Grandma playing a lot of soul music back in my day, and I used to picture myself singing or just doing something with music one day. But growing up writing and recording my music, I knew it was time.”

“Go Learn” by Hannibal on the Dita Boy Ent. label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rap and hip-hop music fans.

– S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

“Go Learn” by Hannibal —

https://www.amazon.com/Go-Learn-Explicit-Hannibal/dp/B08L4HRKSD/

Instagram —

@Dareal_Hannibal; @Ditaboyent