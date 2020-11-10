Xpert provides a platform for you to learn from Top Writers.

Learn from the writers, about their knowledge, insights, experiences, mistakes and their learnings and connect with them on Xpert.

Chennai, India, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — Everyone can be a writer if you just want to scribble away in your journal but to be a distinguished, professional writer, one needs correct guidance. Writing is a skill that needs to be practised and developed. It takes creative thinking, formation of clear and concise sentences, a strong hold of the language you’re writing in with correct grammar and punctuation, a tone and style of your own and an imagination of your own to write an interesting and engaging piece that your targeted audience will like.

Xpert brings together such noteworthy, prolific writers that share their knowledge, insights and views as well as experiences and learnings to help you write better. Learn about Writing from the experts and become one yourself. You can curated content of the likes of Arundhati Roy, Amish Tripathi, Ruskin Bond, Khushwant Singh, Anita Desai, Vikram Seth, Amitav Ghosh and many more that you can access for free and learn.

Xpert is a social learning app that gives you the opportunity to learn from industry leaders of their respective fields. Xpert has over 899 + experts who share their experiences, techniques and advice accumulated over their lifetime. You can ask questions to the expert of your chosen field, connect with them, listen to their interviews, podcasts and videos and more.

For more information, visit https://www.xpert.chat/profession1/book-writer?ref=2mg94