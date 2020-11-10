Viral Inactivation Market Worth $573.0 Million – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Viral inactivation testing is necessary by regulatory authorities for investigational new drug (IND) submission and is mainly critical in process development for biologicals including tissue and tissue products, stem cell products, cellular and gene therapy products, blood and blood products, and vaccine and therapeutics.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Viral Inactivation Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.3%, to reach USD 573.0 Million.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Rapid Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Increasing Number of New Drug Launches

Strong R&D Investments in the Life Sciences Industry

Increasing Government Support for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

High Incidence and Large Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases

Growth Opportunities in Industry:

Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

Developing Countries Present Significant Growth Opportunities for the Market

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=121427017

Viral Inactivation Market Segmentation in Depth:

By method, divided into solvent detergent method, pasteurization, and other methods. Other viral inactivation method includes low pH, microwave heating, irradiation, and high-energy light. Of these, the solvent detergent method segment accounted for the largest share of the global viral inactivation market.

The application segments included in this report are blood & blood products, cellular & gene therapy products, stem cell products, tissue & tissue products, and vaccines and therapeutics. Of these the vaccines and therapeutics application hold the highest share.

By end user, segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, and other end users. Other end user segment primarily includes cell banks, small cell culture laboratories and consultants, microbiology laboratories, immunology laboratories, molecular laboratories, animal facilities, toxicology laboratories, and media/sera manufacturers.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121427017

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Major players in the viral inactivation market include Clean Cells (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Rad Source Technologies (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Texcell, Inc. (France), Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA (Switzerland), and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The geographic segments included in this report are Asia, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North America segment is further divided into Canada and the U.S. Asia segment is further divided into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia.