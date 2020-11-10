Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2020 – 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 10, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market is anticipated to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025. Drugs of abuse testing implies discovery of one or more prescribed or illegal substances in the blood, urine, hair, sweat, saliva. The procedure is carried out with the help of several methods like Chromatography, Rapid Testing, and Immunoassays Analyzers. Immunoassays Analyzers is the equipment that supports biochemical tests to sense substances or quantify specific proteins. The procedure takes place with the support of antibodies or antigens that perform the test.

The factors that propel the growth of the Drug of Abuse Testing Services industry include new product & service launches, enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, and regulatory approvals, and increasing consumption of drugs & alcohol. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the development of the market; including growing drug-related mortality, growing demand for drug of abuse treatment, and rising government entities. Drugs of Abuse Testing Services Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Access Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/drugs-abuse-testing-services-market

The market could be explored by sample type, testing type, drug type, end user, and geography. Drugs of Abuse Testing Services industry may be analyzed by sample type as Saliva, Breath, Urine, Blood, and Hair and Sweat. The “Urine” segment led the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025.

Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market may be explored by Testing Type as Work Place Screening, Criminal Justice Testing, and Pain Management Testing. The “Workplace Testing” segment led the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to increasing safety concerns in the workplace coupled with compulsion of drug screening.

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Alcohol

Cannabis

Cocaine

Opioids

Amphetamine

LSD

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Drug of Abuse Testing Services industry comprise Siemens Healthineers, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Abbott Laboratories, and Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc). The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Request a Sample Copy of Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/drugs-abuse-testing-services-market/request-sample

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Chile

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com