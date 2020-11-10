Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market Growth, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 10, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2025. Inflight entertainment (IFE) refers to entertainment accessible to aircraft passengers during a flight. Wireless IFE systems comprise entertainment in the form of video games, video, and audio. Small LED TVs also help in raising individual entertainment that is connected to seat back panel. In order to get access to this facility, the consumer must possess a Wi-Fi enabled device. To enrich the travel experience, the airlines sector is enhancing the on-board connectivity via wireless in-flight entertainment.

The factors that propel the growth of the Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) industry include the enhancing passenger experience, increasing demand for inflight connectivity, major source of additional income for airlines through inflight entertainment, technology development, and fierce competition among airlines. On the other hand, the factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high costs of IFE systems. Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) industry may be explored by Aircraft type, filament type, Hardware, Technology, and geography. The market could be based on Aircraft Type as Wide-Body, Regional Jet, Narrow-Body. The “Narrow-Body” sector led the Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to rising acceptance of W-IFE systems.

Fitment Type Outlook (USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Retrofit

Line Fit

Hardware Outlook (USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Antennas

WAPs

Modems

Others

Technology Outlook (USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

ATG

Ku-Band

L-Band

Ka-Band

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) industry comprise BAE Systems PLC, Gogo, Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Thales Group SA, SITAOnAir, Lufthansa Systems GmBH, Zodiac Aerospace, Bluebox Avionics Limited, and Inflight Dublin, Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Regional Outlook (USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

