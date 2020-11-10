Polyglycerol Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 10, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polyglycerol Market size is expected to value at USD 5.52 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing rising demand for organic extracts in food and beverage industry, minimizing use of petrochemical products, and to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Increasing adoption of genetically modified food (GMO) have adverse effect on the environment, thus creating need for environmental-friendly food products.

Additionally, major focus in research and development activities for the production of non-GMO crops is on rise. These factors are expected to fuel growth of the market in coming years. Globally, the polyglycerol market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 10.7% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Additionally, rise in the demand for low-fat food products among consumers is anticipated to complement market growth during the forecast period. With recent development of innovative food products and rise in the demand for high quality organic extracts are attributing to the growth of polyglycerol industry. Stringent laws and regulation by local governments regarding quality of food and excess of chemical usage are anticipated to aid market expansion.

Similarly, increasing preference towards processing of foods at domestic by smaller countries to achieve self-sufficiency, is anticipated to fuel market growth. Constant demand of the polyglycerol from cosmetics and personal care sector is leading to development of sophisticated products, thus amplifying overall market value.

Properties of polyglycerol such as multi-functionality, bio-degradability and mildness, make it ideal choice during production of non-GMO food products. Pharmaceutical sector is one of the fastest growing segment in the polyglycerol industry with highest revenue generation in last couple of years. is expected to augment industry demand. Increasing adoption of science and technology during manufacturing and development of drugs is one of the critical factors responsible for the rising demand for the polyglycerol market in pharmaceutical industry.

Glycerol is primary ingredient during the production of polyglycerol. Glycerol is commonly derived from biodiesel and oleo-chemicals, which are cheaper and easily available in the market. Thus, production of the polyglycerol is commonly considered as cost-effective process, as price of the polyglycerol is directly dependent on the cost of the raw ingredients. The process involved during production of the polyglycerol from glycerol is called as esterification of fatty acids, which are highly saturated or mono-unsaturated depending on number of hydroxyl groups present. Glycerol is commonly considered as a trifunctional molecule that can condense with itself to produce multiple polymers

Polyglycerol esters acts as non-ionic surfactants with range applications in different industries such as personal care, food& beverage, and pharmaceutical industry. Polyglycerol esters are of amphiphilic nature, which makes them ideal choice for the stabilization of various suspensions activities

The key players in the polyglycerol industry are TheLonza Group, Kosher Foods, Greenfield Farms Food Incorporations, Spiga Nord S.p.A, and Sakamoto Yakuhinkogyo Co., Ltd.

The polyglycerol industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America and European region have shown major growth in recent years owing to changing foods patterns among consumers and increasing preference towards exotic and ethnic food products.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the polyglycerol market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rise in the personal disposable income and substantial focus on research and development activities to formulate new personal care product by industry leaders, thus gaining competitive advantage in the market.

