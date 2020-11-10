The impact of COVID-19 on Flame Arrestors Market Growth Sales and Opportunity, Concludes Fact.MR

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ —Flame Arrestors is a device which permits the gas to pass through it but stops a flame in order to prevent large fire or explosion. Flame arrestors are used across various end-user sectors, such as Oil & Gas, Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Waste-to-Energy Plant. Flame arrestors are passive devices with no moving parts. Flame arrestors prevent the propagation of flame from the exposed side of the unit to the protected side by the use of wound crimped metal ribbon type flame cell element. Under standard operating conditions, the flame arrester allows a relatively free flow of gas or vapour within the piping system. If the mixture is ignited and the flame begins to travel back through the piping, the arrester will prohibit the flame from moving back to the gas source.



Flame Arrestors Market: Segmentation

The global flame arrestors market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user and region.

Based on the type, the global flame arrestors market is segmented as:

In-Line

End-Of-Line

Based on the application, the global flame arrestors market is segmented as:

Storage Tank

Pipeline

Incinerator

Ventilation System

Others



Based on the end user, the global Flame Arrestors market is segmented as:

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Metals & Mining

Pharmaceutical

Waste-To-Energy Plant

Others



The Flame Arrestors Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LatAm)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)



Flame Arrestors Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global flame arrestors market are Braunschweiger Flammenfilter, Elmac Technologies, Emerson, Morrison Bros. Co., Groth Corporation, Westech Industrial, Tornado Combustion Technologies, Protectoseal, Ergil, Bs&B Safety Systems, L&J Technologies, Motherwell Tank Protection and other key market players. The flame arrestors market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the regional vendors ruling their respective regional market.



