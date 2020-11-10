FreeAgent – Specially Designed Accounting Software for Freelancers

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ —

FreeAgent accounting software is an award-winning software program designed to help small businesses and freelancers manage their business. This program makes it very easy for people to take control of their accounting needs and has revolutionized the way small business finance is managed. Whether it is estimates, invoices, expenses, VAT, and other taxes, it has every possible feature a small business needs to run efficiently.

FreeAgent Accounting Software is designed for freelance workers, small businesses and their accountant. Deployed in the cloud, this software offers everything a business needs, in one place. Link the FreeAgent accounting software to the company’s bank account to automatically update related information.

Based on the business requirements, FreeAgent Pricing subscription can cost from ₹700+ per user for the first 6 months and then ₹1400+ per user, per month. As part of FreeAgent Pricing, new customers can avail discounts. Check the website for more information.

FreeAgent offers a 30-day free trial version of their software to new customers. Resources are available online on using the software to streamline and track activities. FreeAgent also provides email support to its users who require it.

Invoicing made easy

# Set up recurring invoices which get mailed automatically and send reminders for payment the same way

Easy expense tracking

# Recording expenses is easy – just take a photo of receipts with your phone and upload it to your account. Remembering is a snap

# Create and customize the list of expense categories to get an accurate account at the end of the year – accurate records at tax time

Project Management

# Maintain and track current and completed projects

# Get an overview of the pending and paid invoices and expenses, tracking tasks easier, thanks to dashboards

Automatic Bank information transfer

# Enables to link online bank account with the FreeAgent account and import/export transactions daily

# Balancing books is easier, and users get a real-time view of the company’s accounts and cash flow

Customization

# Use built-in templates to send out estimates, use the time tracking tool to manage your calendars and deadlines

