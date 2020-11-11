Regents Pizzeria Offers No-Touch Pickup and Delivery, Outdoor Dining

San Diego, CA, 2020-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Regents Pizzeria is pleased to announce they now offer no-touch pickup and delivery, as well as outdoor dining to keep their customers and staff safe during these challenging times. Indoor dining is also currently available on a limited basis of 25 percent of the capacity in accordance with current restrictions in the San Diego County area.

Regents Pizzeria is proud to offer their customers a variety of solutions that allow them to enjoy the same beer, chicken wings and pizza they love without putting themselves or their families at risk. The restaurant offers convenient online ordering that provides local delivery or pickup without interacting with staff. Customers simply order the food and drinks they want, pay online and then wait for delivery or drive to the restaurant to pick it up. For those who do choose to dine onsite, Regents Pizzeria offers the Open Air Ivy Garden Patio for outdoor dining or dining inside the restaurant with a lower capacity.

The staff at Regents Pizzeria wants their customers to feel confident while they enjoy their pizza, wings and drinks. They use the best ingredients in all of their dishes, providing their customers with the delicious food they want, even during these changing times.

Anyone interested in learning about the no touch pickup and delivery or the onsite dining options can find out more by visiting the Regents Pizzeria website or by calling 1-858-550-0406.

About Regents Pizzeria : Regents Pizzeria is a San Diego area pizza restaurant that offers a variety of options to ensure their customers can always find what they want. They live by their motto of “Eat more pizza. Drink more beer. Be more happy.” and strive to implement that philosophy into everything they do. They strive to provide the ultimate authentic American craft pizza and beer experience to all of their customers.

Company : Regents Pizzeria

Contact : Bill Vivian

Address : 4150 Regents Park Row #100, La Jolla, CA 92037

Phone : 1-858-550-0406

Email : info@regentspizza.com

Website : https://www.regentspizza.com