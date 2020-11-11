Four Thousand Members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus Donate Plasma for the Third Time

Melbourne, Australia, 2020-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Man Hee Lee) stated that they will conduct its third group plasma donation starting on the 16th of November for 3 weeks. About 4,000 Shincheonji members are expected to participate in this plasma donation.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) made a request to Shincheonji Church of Jesus last month for their participation in plasma donation stating, “With the continuous occurrence of COVID-19 in Korea and abroad and no effective treatment, we need to open a faster blood plasma treatment system through group plasma donation.”

Blood plasma donation will be held at Indoor Stadium of Daegu Athletics Center, South Korea

Shincheonji Church of Jesus had already conducted two group plasma donation last July and September. A total of 2,030 people have participated in the plasma donation so far for the purpose of developing plasma treatment, and about 1,700 among them are members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus. There are 312 of Shincheonji members who participated at least twice.

At the last briefing, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters’ Deputy Director Kwon Joon-wook said, “For the purpose of developing the plasma treatment, about 4,000 Shincheonji members plan to participate in plasma donation for three weeks, starting on the 16th. We are grateful for the active participation of Shincheonji, and for the cooperation of the City of Daegu and the Korean Red Cross.”

The third group plasma donation will take place at the Indoor Stadium of Daegu Athletics Center, with volunteers in place to assure a smooth operation. Just like the first and second plasma donation events, the participants from Shincheonji will decline receiving travel expense assistance of 20,000 to 30,000 won, to lessen the burden on the taxpayers’ money.

A member of Shincheonji Church of Jesus said, “I was glad and grateful to hear on the news (CG Green Cross) that the plasma treatment is being used at this situation. It’s the most valuable thing we can do (as people who have recovered from COVID).” He added, “Through our experience of participating in plasma donation, all the members of our congregation have realized that the power to overcome COVID-19 is embrace, love, and unity. We will put in our utmost effort so that South Korea can overcome COVID-19 through plasma treatment.”

He also added, “I understand that many are concerned at the fact that the shutdown orders for church facilities have been lifted by regions. Please be assured that every Shincheonji church in South Korea plans to continue having services online until the COVID-19 situation becomes stable, whether or not the orders for facility shutdown and ban on gathering are lifted, to ensure our congregation members are protected and for the sake of health and safety of our communities.”