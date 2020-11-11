Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, 2020-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Vipond, Inc. is celebrating 75 years in business this year. The company has been proudly building safe and secure communities since 1945. Vipond is a leader in Canada in the fire protection, life safety and security industry. Their success in business over the past 75 years is credited to their many dedicated employees, valued customers and high-quality innovative products and services.

Vipond provides the complete life safety package including fire detection, suppression and fire sprinkler systems as well as security systems and inspection services. As a service provider, Vipond offers design, fabrication, installation and inspections for fire protection and security systems. They serve businesses across many industries including industrial, residential, retail, commercial, medical and more.

The company hopes to continue its success for years to come by continuing to provide innovative solutions for fire, life safety and security. Vipond strives to protect lives and property across Canada by providing exceptional service and high-quality products for the next 75 years.

To learn more about Vipond, visit https://www.vipond.ca/.