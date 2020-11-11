Toddler Wear Market Growth, Overview, and Cost Structure Analysis Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Nov 11, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global toddler wear market is projected to reach USD 283.27 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. Increase in the availability of wide range of wearables for the toddler owing to the increasing population is expected to boost the market for toddler wear during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The rising consumer goods industry in the emerging regions of Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa is expected to boost the market growth.

The manufacturers for the toddler wear are developing and launching new products to attract the consumers across the globe. These products are free from the harmful toxic chemicals which were used for manufacturing of the conventional clothing. Thus, the demand for organic, toxin-free and comfortable toddler wear is being generated at a greater rate. As the awareness regarding the usage of harmless products is being widespread, their demand is expected to surge in the upcoming years.

The distribution channel through the offline mode is expected to hold the major market share over the forecasted period. Availability of greater variety of products at designer stores, clothing stores and retail stores is contributing to the rising market share. Also, dedicated space being made available for the baby’s section in such stores is having positive impact.

The region of North America is expected to contribute its largest share in the global toddler wear market. The sale of clothing through clothing stores contributed more than USD 15 billion monthly in which the share for toddler wear is significantly high. The manufacturers of toddler wear are continuously creating new designs in order to attract more consumers. The major players are striving to increase their brand awareness among young parents.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecasted years. Various factors such as increasing population which generates the demand, increasing disposable income and new trends and styles being prevalent are expected to impact positively on the sales of toddler wear.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The apparel segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecasted period.

The sale of toddler wear through the channel of offline mode is expected to hold the largest share of 79.37% during the year 2018.

In 2018, the region of North America led the global toddler wear market with the share of 34.39%.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR, owing to the increase in the disposable income among the working population in the countries like China, India, Japan etc.

Top Key players profiled the Toddler Wear market report include: The Gap Inc.; Nike and Adidas Inc.; Cotton On, Diesel SpA; etc

