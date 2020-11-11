Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 11, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market is estimated to touch US$ 2.14 billion by the completion of the year 2025. The demand for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) in automobile subdivision is likely to observe a greater development because of its use in flow control valves, carburetor parts, ignition plates and exhaust gas return valves for heating systems. Increasing demand for PPS because of its greater confrontation to wear, heat, erosion, chemical, and radioactivity will trigger its demand. The market was appreciated by US$ 1.00 billion in the year 2016. It is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 8.8% for the duration of the prediction.

The growing demand for the product for a number of electrical & electronics uses comprising inkjet cartridges, CD/DVD optical pickup components, HDTV & projection light engine housing, connectors, fans & blowers, relays, switches, heat exchangers and circuit breakers is likely to generate the demand above the approaching years. The Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market on the source of Type of Application could span Coatings, Electrical & Electronics, Industrialized, Automobile, and Others.

The subdivision of automobile application is likely to observe increase in capacity at a CAGR of 8.6% for the duration of prediction. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) is more and more being utilized in the automobile manufacturing such as it offers paybacks by means of confrontation to fuel, and high temperature, transmission and brake fluids and antifreeze. Automobile applications are likely to observe the important growth in profits by a CAGR of 9.3% for the duration of prediction, because of the increasing production of automobiles in the nations comprising Japan, U.S., China, Germany, South Korea, Mexico, Taiwan, and Thailand.

The subdivision of industrialized applications responsible for 23.6% stake of general capacity in the year of 2016 and is likely to observe substantial development by way of an outcome of growing practice of product in fittings, pumps, oil field apparatus, valves, pipes and machineries.

Some of the important companies operating in the field are Lion Idemitsu Composites Co. Ltd., Initz Co. Ltd, Fortran Industries LLC, Kureha Corp, Tosoh Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Zhejiang NHU Special Materials, SK Chemicals, China Lumena New Materials Corp., Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., SABIC, Toray Industries Inc. and DIC Corp.

