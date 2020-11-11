Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Geographic Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions and Forecast to 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 11, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Angina Pectoris Drugs Market is estimated to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2022 owing to the rising number of patients suffering from angina pectoris and the probable acceptance of modern therapies like varespladib and Generx that are in late stage of clinical development. If these modern therapies are approved, they are expected to contribute impressively to the growth of angina pectoris drugs industry since they will be sold at premium prices by manufacturing companies.

When chest pain (angina) occurs, physicians suggest blockages in heart arteries. There are many types of angina one may have, but the major ones are chronic stable angina that occurs when the heart is working steadily and the unstable angina which occurs when the chest pain gets worse. The other types comprise variant angina and microvascular angina. At present, angina pectoris treatments are not comparatively effective and therefore newbies are experiencing new opportunities to introduce more effective therapies and contribute the growth of angina pectoris drugs market.

The rise in chronic diseases is one of the major growth factors for the growth of angina pectoris drugs industry. Angina Pectoris is mainly caused by growing prevalence of chronic diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. High blood pressure and diabetes are likely to develop more serious health issues associated with numerous important organs. Obesity is the main reason for fatal cardiac disorders irrespective of the person is suffering from high blood pressure or diabetes. The increasing geriatric population is also projected to encourage the demand for angina pectoris drugs in the forecast period.

(β-blockers) β-Adrenoceptor antagonists are suggested for the first line treatment of heart failure, arterial fibrillation, coronary artery disease and hypertension with heart failure, angina pectoris, or prior myocardial infarction. β-Blocker therapy is also used in asymptomatic patients with large areas of ischemia (level IIa C evidence) and in microvascular angina to recover effort-related angina symptoms. A research revealed that chronic stable angina affects very less population in the western countries with an anticipated yearly risk of death and non-fatal myocardial infraction of comparatively less population.

Angina pectoris drugs market is categorized on the basis of drug class, end-users, and geography. On the basis of drug class, the market is divided into Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, Beta-adrenergic blocking agents, Calcium channel blockers, Short & Long – acting Nitroglycerines, Anti-ischemic agents and Antiplatelet agents. In terms of end-users, angina pectoris drugs industry is segmented as retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and online pharmacies.

The prominent players in angina pectoris drugs industry comprise Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca PLC, Ark Therapeutics Group plc, Cardium Therapeutics, Cardeus Pharmaceuticals, CardioVascularBioTherapeutics (CVBT), HUYA Bioscience International LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Korea Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd, Pfizer, Inc., Baxalta US Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc, Sanofi SA, and TSH Biopharm Corporation Limited.

