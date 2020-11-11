Expansions, Acquisitions, Agreements, Partnerships, Accreditations, and New Service Launches to Meet the Growing Demand for Food Certification Market

Chicago, 2020-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The food certification market is estimated to be valued at USD 8.45 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 11.45 Billion at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2022. This market is driven by the increasing consumer awareness about certified food products and rising prevalence of foodborne illnesses. Food manufacturers have been gaining consumer trust by voluntary adoption of certification programs. They are also inclined to enhancing the diversified product portfolio and brand value. The growth of the processed meat industry has been driving the food certification market.

The key market players adopted strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, accreditations, and new service launches to meet the growing demand for food certifications.

The active players in the food certification market include Dekra (Germany), Intertek (UK), TÜV SÜD (Germany), SGS (Switzerland), DNV (Norway), Bureau Veritas (France), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Lloyd’s Register (UK), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Kiwa Sverige (Sweden), ALS Limited (Australia), and UL LLC (US).

ISO 22000 is a food safety management system that is recognized across the world and can be applied to any organization in the food supply chain. ISO 22000 helps organizations to identify and control food safety hazards as well as to integrate food safety management with quality, environment, and health management systems. In addition, it simplifies the processes without compromising on the quality of the food products. Thus, the ISO 22000 segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the review period.

The high-risk foods segment, by risk category, is projected to grow at a relatively higher rate during the forecast period. Due to their highly perishable nature, stringent quality standards are maintained while manufacturing, storing, and transporting these products. Strong regulations are imposed by the governments across the world for the manufacturing, handling, and trading of high-risk products. Therefore, this segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.

The North American region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The North American market is mainly driven by the strong food safety regulations imposed by the governments across the North American countries for imported goods.

The US accounted for the largest country-wise market for food certification in the North American region, and is majorly driven by the factors such as initiatives taken by the US government pertaining to certification and accreditation services and promotion of food certifications such as Safe Food Quality (SQF), GlobalGAP, and British Retail Consortium (BRC). Canada is the second-largest food certification market in this region. The stringency of food safety and import-export regulations imposed by the Canadian government are driving the market in the country.

