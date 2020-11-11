Surgical Imaging Market worth 1.63 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The surgical imaging market is expected to reach USD 1.63 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 1.25 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The key factors driving the growth of this market are growing popularity of Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms) owing to advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, reimbursement cuts on analog radiography systems, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

By technology, the image intensifier C-arms segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of technology, the surgical imaging market is broadly segmented into image intensifier C-arms and flat panel detector C-arms (FPD C-arms). In 2017, image intensifier C-arms is expected to account for the largest share of this market owing to the huge installed base of these systems globally. Image intensifier C-arms are cheaper than FPD C-arms and hence are the preferred choice for many end users globally. Moreover, maintenance costs and services required for these C-arms are much cheaper which has made them a preferential choice.

By application, the orthopedic and trauma surgeries segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into orthopedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and other applications (urology and endobronchial & thoracic surgery). The orthopedic and trauma surgeries segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures in orthopedic and trauma surgeries and the advantage of 3D navigation with the use of C-arms.

North America to dominate the market in 2017

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the surgical imaging market in 2017, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The large share of this region can be attributed to a rising number of overuse sports injuries, and rising prevalence of CVD, along with the increasing number of cardiac arrest cases, and increase in the number of minimally invasive procedures performed in Canada. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth in geriatric population in Japan, healthcare reforms in China, improving healthcare infrastructure in India, and rising number of orthopedic and CVD procedures in Australia.

GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Siemens (Germany), and Ziehm Imaging (Germany) are the key players in the surgical imaging market. Other players involved in this market are Hologic (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), OrthoScan (US), Medtronic (US), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), GENORAY (South Korea), Eurocolumbus (Italy), and Allengers Medical Systems (India).

