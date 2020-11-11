Cleaning Services Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2028

2020-11-11

The innovation of many automated cleaning devices which significantly reduce the cleaning time has contributed to the growth of the cleaning services market. The quality of cleaning services is efficiently improved with power tools such as low noise vacuum cleaners, floor cleaners, etc. Cleaning services market has a broad category, comprises of day to day cleaning services of hotels, hospitals, schools, industrial premises, shopping centres, etc., maid services, window cleaning, etc. Interior building cleaning services are the most significant contributor to cleaning services market.

Global Cleaning Services Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Cleaning Services market is segmented on the basis of type of service, end user as follows

On the basis of type of services, global cleaning services market is segmented as –

Commercial cleaning
Window cleaning
Floor cleaning
Vacuuming
Other services
Residential cleaning
Maid services
Appliances cleaning
Vehicle cleaning
Other
Others

On the basis of end use, global cleaning services market is segmented as –

Hospitals
Institutional Centre
Offices
Shopping centre
Industries
Food
Textile
Pharmaceutical
Personal and homecare
Others
Stadium

Global Cleaning Services Market: Regional Overview

The cleaning services market is much high in developed countries and  North America is be the major contributor in the cleaning services market due to changing lifestyle of consumers. Western Europe also present the large cleaning services market and is anticipated to continue its growth during the forecast period. Increasing disposable income in emerging economies such as China drive Asia Pacific cleaning services market. The cleaning services market in South Korea, Eastern Europe, UAE is projected to be low as compared to Western Europe, North America and APEJ during the forecast period.

Global Cleaning Services Market: Market Players

Key players of the global cleaning services market are as follows :

Coverall
Jani-King International, Inc.
Jan Pro India
Anago Cleaning Systems, Inc.
The Service Master Company
ABM Industries Inc.
CleanNet USA Inc.
Stanley Steemer International, Inc.
Sodexo

