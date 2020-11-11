Cloth Diaper Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2018-2028

The global cloth diaper has witnessed impressive growth over the last few years in the global region, there has been a continuous innovation in the design and launch of new and unique style cloth diaper using different type of materials. Increasing population with high birth rate is one of the major factor boosting the demand of the global diaper market in the developing countries such as Asia Pacific and Africa. Manufacturers of cloth diaper are continuously innovating the new and unique styled cloth diaper using different type of materials, coupled with the rising consumer preference for fashionable cloth diaper is the key factor which is driving the growth of the global cloth diaper market.  In order to cater the increasing demand of cloth diaper, manufacturers are offering premium segments of the cloth diapers with extra softness and absorb channels.

Global cloth diaper Market: Segmentation

On the basis of  product type, the global cloth diaper market has been segmented as:

Ultra- Absorbent baby cloth diaper
Super-Absorbent baby cloth diaper

On the basis of age group, the global cloth diaper market has been segmented as:
0-6 months
6 months-18 months
18 months- 48 months
Others

On the basis of sales channel, the global cloth diaper market has been segmented as:

Hypermarket/Supermarket
Convenience Store
Drug Store
Online
Others

Global cloth diaper market: Regional Overview

The global cloth diaper market has been divided into seven regions

North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
Japan, and
Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Some of key vendors that currently operate in the cloth diaper market across the globe are as follows:

Domtar Corporation
Kao Corporation
The Procter and Gamble Company
Kimberly Clark Corporation
Ontex Group NV
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Unicharm Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
DaddyBaby Co. Ltd

