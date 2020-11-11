Albany Technical College Selects BlackBeltHelp for After-Hours IT and LMS Help Desk Support

BlackBeltHelp is proud to announce its partnership with Albany Technical College for After-Hours IT and Blackboard® Help Desk Support.

Posted on 2020-11-11

Chicago, United States, 2020-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ — The comprehensive IT help desk support during nights, weekends, and holidays will enable the college to instantly connect students, staff, and faculty to the support they need.

Under this collaboration, BlackBeltHelp will enable consistent, timely, and high-quality resolution to the end-users’ IT and Blackboard® help desk support requests via their preferred communication channel. The personalized interactions will help the college in improving their end-user experience while achieving the institutional goals at a fraction of the cost.

Therefore, in the best interest of the time, this helpdesk has been implemented delineating the following benefits:

• Remove student barriers to remote/online learning
• 24×7 anytime, anywhere student support
• Certified experts are available to provide after-hours support including nights, weekends, and holidays
• All interactions are recorded; reference to history with ease
• Deliver cost-effective services
• Expand service and increase efficiency
• Reduced costs

The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):

1. General IT:

• Network Connectivity
• Productivity applications
• Antivirus / Security utilities
• Operating System Support
• Email
• Password Reset

2. BlackBoard® LMS:

• Computer-related issues & issues requiring additional access
• Basic instructor grade book issues
• Assignment submission failures
• Editing course content
• Course navigation & finding grades
• Adding/Dropping courses

About Albany Technical College:
Albany Technical College is a public two-year institution and a part of the Technical College System of Georgia, located in southwest Georgia. It is committed to providing higher education and life-long learning opportunities that promote self-sufficiency, economic development, and community growth and sustainability.

About BlackBeltHelp:
BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered OneStop provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our OneStop solution – a cloud-based, AI-enabled, and integrated voice, chat, ticket, email, and bot platform provides a multi-channel integrated ecosystem that enables our 200+ institutional partners to remove student barriers and reduce administrative burdens while enabling student success and engagement objectives.

Learn more about BlackBeltHelp: https://www.blackbelthelp.com

