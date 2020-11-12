Food Thermos Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2019-2029 by FACT.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Nov-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Food Thermos market is anticipated to grow at a notable pave over the forecast period of 20aa to 20bb. New growth opportunities will emerge, lining up in the landscape, creating avenues for carving off a larger market share. The report on the market has also provided information from the historical period of 20xx to 20yy. It is believed that this information will help the market players take properly informed decisions, helping them tap into projected growth effectively.

In the report, trends and drivers are also spelled out for market players in order to give the reader a comprehensive insight into growth dynamics. It is quite interesting to note here that a string of these factors is responsible for projected growth in the market. However, there are also a couple of restraining factors. Restraining factors are coming in the way of the market reaching its full potential.

It is equally important to mention the COVID-19 situation here, which is taking a toll on a number of markets across industry verticals. The pandemic is currently ravaging the world in a major way, unabated. The impact of this virus has been termed as a crisis – human and humanitarian. It is haltering international trade, pausing operations in factories, and pushing the world towards a massive recession. It is of extreme importance therefore for players to be up-to-date with information on the virus and its impact on the market over the forecast period.

In the global Food Thermos market study, the division of periods is as follows.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Global Food Thermos market report readers are expected to be able to know the following details:

Which kind of opportunities will emerge in the market over the forecast period? Where will these emerge and how will players strive to tap into them?

Which trends and drivers will be most significant over the forecast period and which factors will limit global Food Thermos market growth?

Which products and end-users will lay claim to a huge share of the market revenue over the forecast period?

Which regions will emerge as lucrative markets?

Which government policies will help players grow steadily and where will research and development play a key role?

The global Food Thermos report covers a host of top regions in order to evaluate and enumerate upon the potential of various places. For players eyeing geographic expansion or lucrative and untapped opportunities, this information is crucial.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Large labor force with up-scaling spending capability holds significant opportunity in terms of unaddressed demand

According to the United Nations, the global labor force comprised 3.5 billion people in 2018. Of this population, 3.3 billion were employed. With the growth in global GDP, the wages of employees have also surged, which has been encouraging them to elevate their lifestyle. Besides, as food thermos are becoming more mainstream product, their availability near to the consumers has also grown. This has further diminished the demand supply time lag. Social media has been observed as one of the silent drivers for food thermos market. Consumers are flaunting their lifestyle they carry, to their virtual social-spaces, which has triggered the demand for several utility products including food thermos. Several consumers also own more than one food thermos to showcase their elevated social status.

Availability of Inferior Quality Food Thermos though with Good Aesthetics Hurtling Consumer Sentiments

In the recent past, several new entrants with low economies of scale and low capital have entered the market with inferior quality food thermos. Such food thermos have low insulation levels, though they looks are appealing to the consumers. The advent of inferior food thermos, especially in the developing markets have led to the erosion in consumer confidence, and are thereby hindering the market growth to some extent. Several new entrants are also creating a look-alike food thermos, replicating the established brands. This also impacts the early footprint of international brands in the emerging markets.

