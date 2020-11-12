Emsland Group (Germany) and Roquette Frères (France) are the Key Players in the Pea Starch Market

Chicago, 2020-Nov-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global pea starch market size is projected to grow from USD 136 million in 2020 to USD 192 million by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period. Pea starch is a cost-effective, clean label ingredient with high amylose content and numerous health benefits, due to which it is projected to witness significant growth in the global food industry. The increasing demand for clean label, high quality, gluten-free food products across regions is a major factor projected to drive the growth of the pea starch market. In addition, the increasing demand for convenience products and high-quality clean label feed and pet food products in various regions across the world are the key factors that are projected to drive the market growth.

Some of the key players present in the pea starch market include Emsland Group (Germany), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Cosucra Groupe Warconing (Belgium), and Roquette Frères (France), Axiom Foods (US), and Yantai Shuangta Food (China). New product launches and expansions are some of the dominant strategies that are adopted by prominent players to strengthen their presence in the pea starch market. These strategies have helped companies to expand their product offerings for pea starch and are projected to drive market growth.

Emsland Group is involved in the production of products based on vegetable raw materials for the processing industry. The company caters to the food and animal feed industry. It offers various products for applications in food, pet food, animal feed, adhesives, construction additives, textiles, and filter materials. It offers a variety of potato and pea-derived ingredients. The company’s key product offerings include potato starch, potato flakes, potato granules, pea starch, pea protein, pea fiber, potato fiber, and tapioca starch. It offers pea starch, which is widely used in food applications such as confectionery, coating, dairy, bakery, soups and sauces, meat, poultry, fish, and seafood industries. The company operates through seven manufacturing plants and offers its products in more than 120 countries across the regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers a range of pea starch products including Empure ES clean label, Emfix K1, Emes EOA 30, Emes ESA 15, Emes ESA 25. Emsland Group, in December 2018, underwent an agreement with IMPAG Group (Switzerland) for the distribution of native starches and modified starches such as pea starch. This will help the company expand and distribute its products across regions.

Roquette Frères is one of the industry leaders involved in the manufacturing of plant-based ingredients and proteins. The company caters to various industries, such as biopharma, pharma and nutraceuticals, cosmetics, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, and industrial markets. Its product offerings include pea proteins and pea starch for various food and feed applications. The company offers pea starch, which has binding, thickening, gelling, and texturizing properties and is used for various applications in the food industry such as pasta, soups, and sauces, and meat and poultry. The company operates through 25 industrial sites offering its products in more than 100 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and South America. Roquette America Inc. (US), Roquette Co. Ltd. (China), Roquette Ltd. (UK), Roquette Korea Ltd. (South Korea), and Roquette CH SA (Switzerland) are some of the subsidiaries of the company. Roquette offers a wide range of products including Pea starch LN30, PREGEFLO L100G, CLEARGUM LG, Pea native starch, and Beaute by Roquette ST 720 for various end-use industries such as food, feed, pet food, and cosmetic. In April 2019, Roquette Frères launched ‘Beaute by Roquette ST 720’, a new pea starch for the cosmetics market. This will help strengthen the product portfolio of the company.

