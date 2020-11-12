Radiation Dose Management Market USD 423 million by 2025

Pune, India, 2020-Nov-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing concerns over radiation dose exposure, growth in the installed base of radiology equipment, and growing awareness on radiation dose management.

The global radiation dose management market size is projected to reach USD 423 million by 2025 from USD 220.22 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Based on product & service, the radiation dose management market is segmented into radiation dose management solutions and radiation dose management services. The radiation dose management solutions segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of radiation dose management solutions by healthcare providers owing to the growing regulations regarding ionizing radiation across the globe is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

Based on the region, the radiation dose management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the radiation dose management market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding the reporting and optimization of radiation doses, high adoption of HCIT technologies, and the presence of stringent regulatory requirements regarding patient safety.

Global radiation dose management market is Segmented on:

1. Products & Services

2. Modality

3. Application

4. End User

By modality, the radiation dose management market is segmented into computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy & interventional imaging, mammography, and nuclear medicine. The computed tomography segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of CT examinations worldwide and the rising awareness of radiation dose exposure.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Bayer AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherland), and Sectra AB (Sweden). In 2019, Bayer AG held the leading position in the radiation dose management market. The company has an extensive geographical presence spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

