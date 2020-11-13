FX Meta Tech | Scalable technology solutions for Forex Brokerage

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ — FX Meta Tech is a technology solution provider company in the arena of brokerage formation, CRM, API integration, website development, financial tool development for Forex brokers. A true technology partner for any Forex broker in the Forex market.

FX Meta Tech is a technology service provider specially dedicated to the Forex Brokers. They offer turn-key solutions for both starting & existing Forex brokerage. Achieving success in today’s hyper-connected Forex market requires reliable technologies that highlight a company from others & that’s where FX Meta Tech excels. Their system infrastructures are designed in a way so that a broker can derive maximum value from the resources they have invested in. FX Meta Tech works closely with the brokers to ensure that their clients can have a simplified brokerage management experience through the prominent CRM solution. From connecting to the heart of the financial market & scalable growth management, FX Meta Tech is the broker’s most reliable technology partner.

FX Meta Tech stepped into the spotlight by offering a wide range of innovative solutions and services that empower Forex brokers to minimize risk and optimize the broker’s profit. Their professional services have emerged their name from the others in the Forex Industry. While the scope of the competition is widening up gradually in the FX market, a company with such smartest & robust technologies is an upper hand for any Forex brokers.

To achieve the momentous following, FX Meta Tech has offered the following offers –

Forex CRM (Client Relationship Management) System

Brokerage formation service.

MT4/5 White Label.

MT4/5 Server Hosting.

MT4/5 Manager API.

Risk Management Tools.

Liquidity Feeds.

Forex Website Development.

