New Trends of Roughage Feed Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2028

Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, highlights the important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Roughage Feed market over the forecast period (2018-2028). The current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Roughage Feed market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak has led to both advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Roughage Feed market. With the help of our recently published report, market players can adopt innovative strategies to overcome the challenges that lie ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown period. Through our research study, companies can gain factual information about COVID-19 and how it’s impacting the sales of products in the global market landscape.

According to the report, the Roughage Feed market is slated to register a CAGR growth of xx% through the considered assessment period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Roughage Feed, rise in the number of research and development projects, favorable regulatory policies and more. The analysts at Fact.MR deploy present-day research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

In this Roughage Feed market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

After reading the Roughage Feed market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global Roughage Feed market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Roughage Feed market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Roughage Feed market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Roughage Feed market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Roughage Feed market player.

The Roughage Feed market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Efficient Feed Conversion Ratio is Driving the Market for Roughage Feed

Roughage feeds have been traditionally used for feeding cattle to yield more milk. The major advantage of roughage feed that differentiates it from other compound feeds is the accessibility and cost-efficiency. As roughage feeds are the residuals of plants, it is readily available in raw and processed form the local farmers and feed mills. The cattle fed with roughage feeds are found to be low in fat content than the cattle fed with compound grains. Roughage feeds are not only fed to yield dairy products but also for increasing other livestock demands such as intensive calf rearing and production of beef, pig meat, horse meat, on the global basis. Roughage feeds forms the vital constituent in all feeds compound and concentrate feeds due to the presence of enriched fiber. Sometimes, roughage feeds are combined with grains in minimal quantity for the increased utilization of nutrients and enhanced digestion. Due to increasing livestock requirements and cost-efficient factor, the demand for roughage feeds is expected to increase during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the global roughage feed market has been segmented as-

Grazed Pastures

Preserved Hay Silage

Crop residues Straw Stover Hulls

Others

On the basis of nature, the global roughage feed market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

Prominent Roughage Feed market players covered in the report contain:

VanDrie Group, Barenbrug SA, Al Dahra ACX, Inc., Purina Mills LLC, Feed One, AFGRI Animal Feeds, MSMD Resources, JB cattle feed, etc.

Top of Form

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Roughage Feed market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Roughage Feed market vendor in an in-depth manner.

The Roughage Feed market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Roughage Feed market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Roughage Feed market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Roughage Feed market?

What opportunities are available for the Roughage Feed market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Roughage Feed market?

