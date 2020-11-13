Wound Drainage Market worth 2.18 Billion USD by 2022

CITY, Country, 2020-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the wound drainage market is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.82 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing geriatric population, increasing number of surgical procedures, and rising awareness programs globally.

North America to dominate the wound drainage market

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of chronic wounds and surgical site infections, growing number of surgical procedures, rising geriatric population, and higher adoption and awareness of advanced surgical and wound care products.

Based on application, the cardiac and thoracic surgery segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By applications, the wound drainage market is segmented into general surgery, cardiac and thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, obstetrics/gynecology surgery, and other surgeries. The cardiac and thoracic surgery segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth of this market is attributed to the large number of thoracic & cardiovascular surgeries performed across the globe owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

The accessories segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

Based on product, the surgical drains market is segmented into accessories and surgical drainage systems. In 2017, the accessories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the wound drainage market.The large share of this segment is attributed to the frequent use of accessories in a number of surgical procedures and its affordability as compared to surgical drainage systems.

The wound drainage market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Some of the players in the surgical drains market include B. Braun (Germany), Cardinal Health (US), ConvaTec (UK), C.R. Bard (US), Redax (Italy), Ethicon (US), Stryker (US), Romsons (India), Medtronic (Ireland), Medline Industries (US), Cook Medical (US), Poly Medicure (India), Zimmer Biomet (Indiana), Global Medikit (India), and Degania Silicone (Israel).

