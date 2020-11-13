Protein Expression Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 13, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Protein Expression Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% by 2025 and is expected to cross USD 3.0 billion in the forecast period. Protein expression could prove to be a complex process, since each protein requires intracellular milieu to significantly achieve secondary features. Proteins, on the other hand, may also receive certain modifications to cellular membrane to function effectively.

Protein expression industry is driven by factors such as rise in protein production, biologics production, and research. Rise in demand for biologics by manufacturers also propels the market growth in the forecast period. Increase in R&D activities, governments’ investments, effective mergers and acquisitions are also expected to drive the growth of protein expression market in the forecast period. On the other hand, prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, asthma, and arthritis are likely to add to the market growth. However, stringent regulations imposed by governing authorities for drug approvals are expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

Expression Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Prokaryotic expression systems

Mammalian cell expression systems

Insect cell expression systems

Yeast expression systems

Other expression systems

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Reagents

Competent cells

Expression vectors

Services

Instruments

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Therapeutic

Industrial

Research

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies

Academic research

Contract research organizations

Others

The key players in the protein expression industry include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, New England Biolabs, Merck KGaA, Qiagen, Promega Corporation and Takara Bio Inc.

Geographical segmentation for protein expression industry includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North American market is expected to account for a significant market share in the forthcoming period due to rise in government investment coupled with rise in biopharmaceutical and biotechnology sector as well as presence of well-defined healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific’s protein expression market is expected to grow at a positive CAGR in the upcoming period due to availability of untapped potential opportunities. Middle Eastern and African markets are anticipated to grow at a positive CAGR in the forecast period owing to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing base of medical professionals in these areas.

