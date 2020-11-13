Top 10 BIM Software to Look For in 2020

CITY, Country, 2020-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ — BIM is supported by various tools, technologies and contracts for the generation and management of digital presentations of physical and functional features of places. Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software is a model-based process for designing and managing buildings and infrastructures. The construction drawings can be used to generate a digital representation of the functional properties of a building or place. BIM software includes computer-aided design (CAD) products and other tools including mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP). CAD is used for the architectural design and construction industries.

Top Vendors of Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software includes –

1 AutoCAD – AutoCAD is the 2D and 3D CAD design software toolset developed by Autodesk. It is a computer-based design and drafting software that offers industry-specific functionality, specialized features & libraries for mechanical design, architecture, 3D mapping and greater mobility with new web and mobile apps.

2 Revit – Revit is a building design software specifically built for design and construction professionals to simulate and understand the structure of a building. It helps users elaborate ideas from concept to shows constructions with a coordinated and consistent model-based approach.

3 SketchUp – SketchUp is a free cloud-based 3D modelling software and design tool developed by Trimble. The software is available with a wide range of drawing tools and applications including architectural, interior designing, landscapes, civil and video designing. With SketchUp, users can view and edit 3D models through mobile device platforms.

4 AutoCAD MEP – AutoCAD MEP is a CAD software that helps the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) companies to draft, document, and design building systems in 2D and 3D models. It is the most accurate modeling and designing software especially designed for plumbing and electrical work, where accuracy is absolutely necessary.

5 ARCHICAD – ARCHICAD Software is an architectural software developed by Graphisoft that offers solutions for engineering, design and architects to design, document, collaborate and construct building projects. ARCHICAD BIM software can be used in Macintosh and Windows.

6 Navisworks – Navisworks is a project review software mainly used by the construction companies. The software offers a 3D designed project review package for architecture, engineering, construction professionals and construction industries.

7 AutoCAD Architecture – AutoCAD architecture software is the CAD software specifically built for architects to create a precise drawing of the entire building in 2D as well as 3D. AutoCAD architecture offers ease, popularity, features and other components at a comparatively lower cost than its competitors.

8 Vectorworks Architect – Vectorworks Architect is an all in one CAD software that enables the professionals to tackle complex ideas in 2D and 3D, rectify construction details, increase energy efficiency and streamline costs. With the software, designers can build data-rich and visual models while collaborating design process throughout the project life-cycle.

9 Civil 3D – Autodesk Civil 3D software is a civil engineering design and documentation software that offers a vast variety of integrated and enhanced features for the construction and civil infrastructure business models. The software provides tools for drafting various efficient project workflows including civil structures, main roads and highways, railways, airports, drainage, site development and land management projects.

Other vendors of BIM software are Green Building Studio (Autodesk), Tekla Structural Designer (Trimble), Leica Geosystems AG, Bentley Systems, RIB Software AG, The Wild, AutoCAD Plant 3D (Autodesk), Nemetschek SE, Matterport, iConstruct, LOD Planner, Trimble, Reconstruct, Tekla Structures (Trimble), Imerso, dRofus, Irisvr Inc, Revit Live (Autodesk), Rendra AS, DataCAD, Trimble Connect (Trimble), BIM Track, Aurora etc.

