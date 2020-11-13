ZipBooks – Vital Web-Based Accounting Software to Manage Inventory for Small Businesses

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

ZipBooks USP:

ZipBooks accounting software is free and designed to help freelancers, consultants, small companies, and expanding firms navigate their accounting and bookkeeping requirements and allow them to collect payments more easily. The web-based accounting software streamlines monetary operations and increases efficiency dramatically, resulting in quicker payments.

Summary:

ZipBooks is a web-based inventory tracking platform developed especially for small companies, which is very simple and convenient to use. It helps users to simplify and streamline the efficiency of the financial activities. All critical accounting, inventory, distribution and purchase functionality can be viewed.

ZipBooks Demo:

ZipBooks provides a free trial of its software which users can get hands-on experience and then go with the advanced pricing plans. All the features are not available in the free demo but basic features can be understood from a website and other online videos.

ZipBooks Features:

Accessing Accountants

ZipBooks makes it easier to share details for the people who support people to keep the organisation in peak condition. Easily and effectively track the day-to-day activities, so that companies can supply the accountant with the most reliable records available for paying returns, compiling financial statements, and providing the suggestions.

Accounts Receivable

ZipBooks monitors receivable accounts so that you can remain on top of client accounts and see where payments start to take longer.

Reconciliation with banks

ZipBooks presents a simple way to reconcile all of your bank statements without having to hold a ledger of paper checks on hand.

Auto-Categorizing

Machine learning from ZipBooks makes accounting easier. And the more users work on the database, the more ZipBooks understand about the behaviours, the way purchases are registered, and how each entry is classified. Simply make an adjustment if you realise that something is classified incorrectly, and ZipBooks will improve from its errors.

Project Accounting

The features people will need to keep a record of all the tasks are supported by ZipBooks. Build a new project and incorporate things such as the budget they deal on and any members of the team that are allocated to the project. Generate assignments and delegate them to current projects in order to record and detail everything you do.

