Bakery Processing Equipment Market Research, Key Players, Trade Segments and Forecasts to 2025

The global bakery processing equipment market size is estimated to be valued at USD 8.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The demand for bakery processing equipments is increasing significantly, due to the increasing consumption of bakery products in developing countries such as China, India, South Africa and Brazil.

Key players in this market include GEA Group AG (Germany), Bühler (Switzerland), John Bean Technologies Corporation (US), Heat and Control (US), Rheon Automatic Machinery (Japan), Baker Perkins (UK), Markel Food Group (UK), Anko Food Machine (Taiwan), Gemini Bakery Equipment (US), Allied Bakery Equipment (US), Global Bakery Solutions (UK), Erika Record LLC (US), Nestlé SA (Switzerland), Bimbo Bakeries (US), Mondelez International (US), General Mills (US), Kellog Company (US), Post Holdings (US), Aryzta (Switzerland), Flower Foods (US), Rich Products (US), Synder’s Lance (US), Pepsico (US), Conagra Foods (US), Franz Family Bakeries (US).

The companies are focusing on offering a diverse range of bakery processing equipment technologies that comply with government regulations and policies across regions. For example, in February 2019, The Haas Group (Austria), which has been acquired by Bühler (Switzerland), expanded in India by adding an oven manufacturing plant to its service and support facility in the country. Additionally, in July 2017, Reading Bakery Systems (Markel Food Group) expanded its system product portfolio by adding the cookie production line to its Science and Innovation Center in Reading, Pennsylvania (US).

GEA Group AG is involved in the development, innovation, and marketing of a wide range of dairy farming products and solutions. The company operates under two business segments—business area equipment and business area solutions. The company operates its global bakery equipment business by acquiring Comas S.p.A. (Italy) and Imaforni S.p.A. (Italy), which are now known as GEA Comas and GEA Imaforni, one of the leading suppliers of industrial processing equipment and solutions for the bakery products such as cakes, pies, cookies, and biscuits. GEA is expanding its capabilities in process technology across the world by adopting strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, and expansions. The company offers baking equipment such as baking tunnel ovens, cup denesters, depanners, depositors, dough feeding systems, freezing & cooling systems, handling systems, pie making systems, piston filling injectors, rotary molder, and sheeting lines. As an international technology group, the company focuses on entering new markets through expansions in the emerging and developed countries.

Bühler is mainly engaged in providing industrial solutions for processed food, commodity food, die casting, renewable energy, and feed. Bühler operates through two business segments—grains & food and advanced materials. The company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and chemical processing, die casting, and material handling machinery. It offers products for various industrial applications such as cleaning, optical sorting, milling, grinding, sifting & grading, mixing, wet grinding, extrusion & dough preparations, and ingredient handling. The companys core technologies are in the areas of mechanical and thermal process engineering. Bühler also offers industrial services such as machinery repair, strategic consulting, process plant optimization services, energy consulting, and manufacturing & logistics services. The company has its presence in 140 countries around the world including North America and Europe.

