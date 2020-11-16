Market Leaders in Shrink Plastic Film Market

Chicago, 2020-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The global shrink plastic film market for beverage multipacks size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The demand for shrink plastic film for beverage multipacks is increasing significantly, as they have various advantages and are cost-effective for the beverage segment.

Key players in this market include Amcor Plc (Switzerland), Coveris Holdings Sa (Austria), Ceisa Semo (France), Clondalkin Group (The Netherlands), RKW (Germany), Berry Global Inc (US), Plastotecnica SpA (Italy), Clearpack group (Singapore), Sarkina (US), Baroda Packaging (India).

Amcor Plc (US) is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home & personal care, and other products. It works with major players of the globe to protect their products. It also holds a strong position in the market, which helps brands differentiate themselves, improve value chains through a wide range of flexible as well as rigid packaging. The company focuses on making packaging which is lightweight, recyclable, and reusable. The company has a strong presence in 250 locations and over 40 countries across the globe.

Berry Global Inc (US) is a US-based company engaged in packaging and protective products. It caters to various sectors such as food & beverages, building & construction, industrial & transportation, agriculture, and healthcare. Moreover, the company manufactures and supplies protective sheets, shrink wraps, custom films, tapes, and adhesives. Berry Global Inc has a global presence in over 290 countries. Its brands include Agribon, Chicopee, Covertan, Reemay, and Versalite, providing packaging and protection solutions.

