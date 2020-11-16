The impact of COVID-19 on Yoga Mats Market Growth Sales and Opportunity, Concludes Fact.MR

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The new report on the Yoga Mats Market provides estimations of the size of the global market and share and size of key regional markets during the historical period of 2014 – 2018. The study provides projections of the opportunities and shares, both vis-à-vis value (US$Mn/Bn) and volume volume (n units), of various segments in the Yoga Mats Market during the forecast period of 2018 – 2027. The business intelligence study offers readers a granular assessment of key growth dynamics, promising avenues, and the competitive landscape of the Yoga Mats Market.

To offer a comprehensive assessment of opportunities, the study makes a scrutiny of growth prospects in various regions. The key regions comprise the following geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The detailed assessments focus on, inter alia, on the regulatory and macroeconomic frameworks, prevailing pricing structure, imminent investment pockets, and emerging application areas. Taking the analysis further, the study helps readers get a better understanding of the trends characteristics of the emerging markets, including government regulations crucial to growth of such markets. Shares of major regional markets are also presented in the analysis.

The study provides detailed profile of key players and their offering in the Yoga Mats Market, which include

Tomuno, Manduka Prolite, Jade Fusion, and PrAna Revolution.

The report offers insight into the competitive dynamic in the Yoga Mats Market which has shaped the major strategies of each player. It also covers recent moves such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, diversification and research investments, of each prominent player. The key factors that shape the entry barrier and intensity of competition in the Yoga Mats Market are presented in the analysis. Further, the study provides PESTLE analyses of numerous players and an evaluation of how the competitive landscape will evolve over the forecast period.

Focus on Eco-Friendly and Biodegradable Production to Influence Manufacturing Decisions

As Yoga-enthusiasts prefer spending on healthy, comfortable, and environment-friendly products and services, major companies such as Manduka and Tomuno are diverting their focus towards utilizing components that dispense low emissions levels during the manufacturing process. Moreover, stringent government regulations across regions have compelled manufacturers to invest in environment-friendly components for developing Yoga mats. To align with the stringent government regulations, Yoga mat manufacturers are shifting their focus from utilizing PVC materials to thermal plastic elastomer (TPE) materials.

For instance, major performance yoga mat companies such as Dragonfly Yoga are diverting their investments towards developing eco-friendly and lightweight Yoga mats to offer biodegradable and eco-friendly solutions. The company utilizes thermal plastic elastomer as an alternative to PVC in order to offer UV-resistance, latex-free, recyclable, and phthalate-free Yoga mats. In addition, incorporation of the TPE components in the Yoga mats also offers water-proof and skid-proof features.

Also, leading companies such as Manduka is focused on developing a range of environment-friendly and non-toxic Yoga mats such as eKO Lite Mats. These mats are manufactured using rubber from natural resources and biodegradable components as an alternative to PVC materials. Bound to the robust grip and safe, and comfortable features, these Yoga mats are magnetizing the attention of Yoga enthusiasts and its competitors.

The global Yoga Mats Market report answers numerous pertinent questions, some of which are:

What are some of the latent areas of investments in the Yoga Mats Market?

Which region is expected to emerge as showing the most attractive growth rate during the forecast period and which factors will be crucial to its growth?

What trends are likely to change the status quo of the positions held by leading players of the Yoga Mats Market in the not-so-distant future?

Which product/service/technology segments holds game-changing potential to dramatically shape the competitive dynamic in the Yoga Mats Market?

What are the strategies adopted by top players to retain their stronghold in the Yoga Mats Market?

Which strategic moves will new entrants adopt to gain a strong foothold in the Yoga Mats Market?

