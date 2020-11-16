Fact.MR Report – Potential impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Marine Turbochargers Market

The global cruise industry has witnessed a positive trend with the rise in tourism activities, increased per capita income, and globalization. This has led to rising demand for marine vessels where marine turbochargers are highly sought after in marine engines. Further, a steady growth of the seaborne trade and growing reliance on coastal activities have, in turn, increased the volume of the marine fleet. Factors as such have increased the importance of marine engine efficiency which is largely determined by marine turbochargers. By boosting the air density of the entire engine, marine turbochargers enhance overall output power.

Marine Turbochargers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of exhaust flow, the global marine turbochargers market can be segmented into:
Axial Flow Turbochargers
Radial Flow Turbochargers

On the basis of engine layout, the global marine turbochargers market can be segmented into:
Single-Turbo
Twin-Turbo
Variable Geometry Turbo

On the basis of turbocharger system, the global marine turbochargers market can be segmented into:
Constant Pressure System Turbocharging
Pulse System of Turbocharging

On the basis of operation, the global marine turbochargers market can be segmented into:
Diesel
Electric
Hybrid

On the basis of applications, the global marine turbochargers market can be segmented into:
Cargo Ships
High Speed Boats
Cruises
Naval Ships

On the basis of end use industry, the global marine turbochargers market can be segmented into:
Navy & Defense Systems
Cargo & Shipping Industries
Fisheries
Oil & Gas

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the marine turbochargers market are:
ABB
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd.
MAN Diesel & Turbo
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Napier Turbochargers Ltd.
Marine Turbo Diesel Inc.
Cummins Inc.,
BorgWarner Turbo Systems
IHI Corporation
Rotomaster International
Liaoning Rongli Turbocharger Co., Ltd.

Marine turbochargers are expected to sell better in regions with the most maritime and the highest number of import and export trades. China, India, Japan, ASEAN countries and Australia & New Zealand in the APAC region are expected to see significant growth in the sales volume of marine turbochargers in the years to come.

