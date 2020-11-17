Ensunet Technology Group officially supported more than $11.6 billion in M&A activity

San Diego, CA, 2020-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Ensunet Technology Group, a San Diego-based premiere provider of vendor-agnostic enterprise IT services, is proud to announce that it has supported mergers and acquisition deals that total $11.6 billion. It is a remarkable milestone that demonstrates the company’s dedication to providing trusted, efficient, and transparent M&A consulting for Corporate Strategics and Private Equity.

Ensunet has been in the IT post-merger integrations (PMI) sector for over five years. It has been involved in planning, organizing, and availing the necessary resources to facilitate successful acquisitions, from million- to billion-dollar mergers. In October, Ensunet Technology Group was involved in a global M&A engagement valued at over $7.6 billion.

“This is an important achievement for Ensunet Technology Group and the involved parties in this M&A engagement,” says Paul Robinson, CEO of Ensunet Technology Group. “It has empowered our company, helping us to render our quality IT PMI services to globally-recognized companies. This serves as an important milestone in our company’s evolving history.”

Ensunet understands the IT risks involved in large acquisitions. Several factors need to be considered to ensure that the process runs seamlessly to prevent data exfiltration, systems breaches, and interoperability issues which are impediments to speed and realizing M&A synergies. As an IT and M&A specialist, Ensunet ensures rapid and cost-effective integration. The company also provides consultation services to M&A advisors to help them render better PMI services to their clients.

To learn more about Ensunet Technology Group and the services they provide, visit their website or contact them by phone at (858) 348-4690.

About Ensunet Technology Group

San Diego-based Ensunet Technology Group is a premiere provider of vendor-agnostic enterprise IT services, specializing in pre- and post-merger IT integration that delivers positive operational, performance and financial business impact. As an elite and agile “on-call tiger team,” Ensunet has been entrusted with over $11.6 billion in global IT merger-and-acquisition support by Fortune 1000 enterprises. Ensunet is an 8(a) qualified and SBA-certified small business; in 2018, the company was ranked Number 335 on Inc. Magazine’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America—and among its top ten for IT management companies. For more information, visit www.ensunet.com.

Company name: Ensunet Technology Group

Address: 10679 Westview Parkway, 2nd Floor

City: San Diego

State: California

Zip code: 92126

Telephone number: (858) 348-4690