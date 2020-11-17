MORBiZ Releases New Blog on Improving Holiday Search Ranking

Kirkland, WA., 2020-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — MORBiZ has released a new blog that outlines tactics to use to improve a small business search ranking during the holiday shopping seasons. The blog acknowledges that holiday shopping booms are often expected of retail shops, but the same can be said for service providers too. The following SEO improvement methods are identified by MORBiZ as key tools for boosting sales during the holidays for any type of business. Read the new blog in its entirety at www.morbiz.com.

Internet Directory Audit

There are many, many places that a business will be listed online, such as Yelp, Yellow Pages, Facebook and of course Google itself, among others. Inaccurate business information, such as an incorrect phone number or address, can hurt business search ranking. MORBiZ online reputation management tool, WebStar, can complete an automated Internet directory cleanup, which ensures all info is correct on every major listing.

Freshen Up Content

Google takes website content updates into account when calculating search results. Make sure you are providing new blogs, adding landing pages, and refreshing home page content on a routine basis to keep your site properly indexed with search engines.

Google Ads

Investing in your business by way of Google advertising is a surefire method of landing right in front of the people who need it most. Since learning to navigate Google’s advertising platform isn’t likely on your list of things to do this season, consider working with a Certified Google partner such as MORBiZ to set up and execute your Google ad campaign.

The holidays are a time to shine, regardless of your business’ sector. From auto shops to salons, HVAC companies to bakeries, there is no time like the present to take control of your online presence. For expert assistance boosting your search ranking, reach out to the Internet marketing professionals at MORBiZ. Give our team a call at 1-855-266-7249 or use this simple contact form to connect with us: https://www.morbiz.com/web-contact-form Our web presence professional will work closely with you to develop an effective online marketing campaign for your business.