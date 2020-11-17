MORBiZ Releases Benefits of Online Reviews for Small Businesses

Kirkland, WA., 2020-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Many small business owners have a stormy relationship with online reviews. While it is easy to embrace the positive remarks from customers, negative feedback can cause stomachs to drop. Good or bad, it’s necessary to recognize the importance of online reviews in our digital world. After careful analysis of our client experiences, MORBiZ has compiled the following benefits of online reviews, which they’ve released in a new blog on their website. Read the blog in its entirety at www.morbiz.com.

Reviews Build Credibility

Did you know that as many as 90 percent of consumers will read online reviews before visiting a new business? Positive reviews are key to bringing in first time customers by building credibility with them.

Reviews Offer Feedback

Online reviews are the perfect way to learn how customers are responding to your goods and services. Through online reviews you can see what people love, and what could use some improvement. By responding to reviews you can become a part of the online conversation regarding your business.

Reviews Help Businesses be Found in Search

One of the greatest benefits of online reviews is that they can move your business up in search results. Google, for example, considers review rankings from multiple sites, such as Yelp, Facebook and its own review platform, to provide the most qualified search results. The more positive reviews your business earns, the more likely it is to show up high in searches conducted by real, local shoppers seeking products and services like the ones you offer.

How does a Business Earn Reviews?

To learn the best ways to get positive reviews, be sure to read the full blog at https://www.morbiz.com/how-do-online-reviews-benefit-small-businesses. You can also contact our team to request a free online presence analysis for your business. To learn more or to request your free analysis, please call the small business Internet marketing experts at MORBiZ at 1-855-266-7249 or use this simple contact form: https://www.morbiz.com/web-contact-form. We look forward to working with you.