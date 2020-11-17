Elite Online Publishing Announces a New Bestselling Book by Author Jamey Rootes

Author Jamey Rootes Achieves #1 International Bestseller

With His New Book

The Winning Game Plan:

A Proven Leadership Playbook for Continuous Business Success

Author Jamey Rootes achieved #1 International Bestseller with his new book

The Winning Game Plan: A Proven Leadership Playbook for Continuous Business Success.

Houston, TX, 2020-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Author Jamey Rootes joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his new book, The Winning Game Plan: A Proven Leadership Playbook for Continuous Business Success which was released Tuesday, November 10, 2020, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

On the day of the release, his book started its upward movement towards bestseller status on Amazon. Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted and Reached #1 International Bestseller in TEN Categories in THREE countries. Including Sports & Entertainment Industry, Business Writing Skills, Total Quality Management, Nonprofit Marketing & Communications, Management Skills, Project Management and Nonprofit Organizations & Charities in the US. Total Quality Management and Business Quality Control in AU. Quality Control in Management in CA.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Get a world-class approach to leading a business, any business, to exceptional and sustained success. Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes, shares the principles and ideology that has made the Texans one of the most valuable professional sports franchises, both in the NFL and globally.



Every new leadership opportunity you face is a chance to grow as a leader and as a human being. In The Winning Game Plan: A Proven Leadership Playbook For Continuous Business Success, Rootes outlines a world-class approach to leading a business, any business, to exceptional and sustained success. These are the same principles he and his team have implemented for more than twenty years.

Through trial, error, and adjustment, these guiding principles will help you deliver breakthrough financial results, a rewarding workplace experience for your team, tremendous customer loyalty, and a reputation as a committed caretaker for your community.

✓ Are You a Manager or a Leader?

✓ Get the Right People on Your Team

✓ Build a Winning Culture

✓ A Winning Playbook for Handling Adversity and Success

✓ Create Raving Fans

✓ Play to Win!

Challenges are to be welcomed; they are the impetus for change, learning, and growth. Effectively communicating your expectations and decisive plan results in consistent success.

Whether you are leading a new company or department, starting your own enterprise, or flexing your leadership muscles, follow the guidelines in this playbook and you’ll have a reliable set of resources to meet each challenge head-on.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jamey‎ Rootes has been one of Houston’s leading executives for more than two decades. He currently serves as President of the Houston Texans and is responsible for all business functions of the club. Under his leadership, the Texans have consistently been recognized as one of the most valuable professional sports franchises both in the NFL and globally.

During Rootes’ tenure, the Texans have earned many distinctions, including numerous “Crystal Awards” and most recently two American Business Awards for marketing excellence. Following the 2019 NFL season, the Texans extended their sellout game streak to 185 consecutive home games – a Houston NFL record.

He also serves as President of Lone Star Sports & Entertainment (LSSE), a sports management agency associated with the Texans. LSSE has been a catalyst for some of Houston’s most significant sporting events, including an annual college football bowl game and numerous international soccer matches.

In 2019, Rootes was selected as one of Houston Business Journal’s Most Admired CEOs. Earlier this year, Rootes was recognized as the 2020 Steinberg/DeNicola NFL Humanitarian of the Year.

He also oversees the activities of the Houston Texans Foundation, whose mission is to be “Champions for Youth,” which has donated more than $35 million. Recently, Rootes co-chaired the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund, which has raised over $17 million to support the most vulnerable individuals and families affected by the pandemic in the Houston community.

Prior to joining the Texans, Rootes helped to launch Major League Soccer as the president and general manager of the Columbus Crew.



Rootes graduated Cum Laude from Clemson University’s Calhoun Honors College. While earning a Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) with honors at Indiana University, he served as an assistant soccer coach for the Hoosiers. Rootes previously held positions at IBM and Procter & Gamble.

He resides in Houston with his wife, Melissa, and their children, Chris and Caroline.

A donation was made in Jamey Rootes name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation.