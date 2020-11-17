The 3rd Global Online Prayer Meeting to end COVID-19 brought together 23 religions from 73 countries around the world

Seoul, South Korea and Chicago, USA, 2020-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — On November 15th, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man-hee, hereinafter referred to as the Shincheonji Church of Jesus) hosted an online prayer meeting with an intent to pray for the end of COVID-19. Additional prayers included health and strength for the government, medical staff, patients, families of the patients, and citizens who have been pivotal in providing aid and support through this pandemic. The event took place on YouTube live and gathered over 138,000 views and counting—from 73 countries. Participants included international Shincheonji members as well as religious leaders and congregation members of over 23 religious faiths and denominations from around the world—gathering to unite in one heart and voice.

This prayer meeting was inspired by Chairman Lee Man-hee, wishing for the end of COVID-19 in the global village. This year, Chairman Lee Man-hee and Shincheonji Church of Jesus have created 3 large- scale plasma donation drives accumulating over 4,000 donations from recovered COVID-19 patients of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus has received much media attention since the start of COVID-19 after having thousands of members infected in February. From that moment on, the church has moved to virtual services. Every effort is being made to maintain the health of the congregation as well as their local communities.

As Chairman Lee Man-hee states, “Too many people are suffering from COVID-19. In particular, many infections occurred in the church in February. Both members and citizens suffered a lot. We must actively step forward and pray to God for the end of COVID-19 and for the country and the citizens. In addition, as the whole world is suffering from COVID-19, let all religious people around the world pray to unite the hearts and pray that we will quickly escape the disaster.”

Watch the recorded event on YouTube: https://youtu.be/g1KCABrQ3us