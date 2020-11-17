Metabolomics Market Worth $2.38 billion – Insights and In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Metabolomics plays a vital role in the fields of toxicity testing, biomarker development, drug discovery, and clinical diagnostics. Factors such as the growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing pharmaceutical and biotech R&D expenditure, and rising necessity for toxicology testing are driving the growth of the metabolomics market. Additionally, the potential for metabolomics to move beyond basic research and into the field of diagnostics, by integrating with other omics technologies such as proteomics and transcriptomics, is also supporting the growth of the metabolomics technologies market during the forecast period.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Metabolomics Market to reach $2.38 billion, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Availability of Government and Private Funding

Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biotech R&D Expenditure

Technological Advancements

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Increasing Use of Metabolomics in Toxicology Testing

Key Market Growth Opportunities:

Biomarker Development

Rapid Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on applications, the biomarker discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the global metabolomics market. The rising prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiac diseases, cancer, and diabetes; growing acceptance of cancer diagnostic tests; and scientific progression in discovery technologies are major factors driving market growth in this segment.

On the basis of products & services, the metabolomics technology market is segmented into metabolomics instruments and bioinformatics tools and services. The metabolomics instruments segment commanded the largest share of the global metabolomics market. This is mainly due to the ability of these instruments to separate and detect the complex structure of metabolites on a large scale, providing quality results. Furthermore, wide usage of these instruments in research activities, increase in funds for research projects, development of innovative technologies in these tools, and their extensive application in the drug discovery process are fueling the growth of this market.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The global metabolomics technology market is highly competitive in nature, with the top five companies accounting for the major market share. Some key players in this market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Metabolon Inc. (U.S.), LECO Corporation (U.S.), Biocrates Life Sciences AG (Austria), Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc. (Japan), and Waters Corporation (U.S.). These leading players have primarily focused on product launches, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions for growth in the market.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. Easy accessibility to technologically advanced products and the presence of a large number of leading metabolomics manufacturers in the region are driving market growth in North America. Similarly, the rising acceptance of personalized medicines, increasing metabolomics research activities, and growing adoption of technologically advanced products are driving the growth of the North American metabolomics market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in this market majorly due to improving biopharmaceutical research infrastructure, large population, rising healthcare needs, growing per capita income, and growing economies in Japan and India. In addition, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on strengthening their presence in emerging markets of APAC countries.