Global Seed Coating Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.5% by 2025

The global seed coating market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 3.0 billion by 2025. The increasing demand for high-quality seeds, ease in handling, and flowability through planters are the key factors that are projected to drive the growth of the market. Seed coating also plays a key role in seed protection from pest and diseases.

Download PDF Brochure

Seed Coating Market Driving Factors:

Enhancement and benefits derived from seed technologies to encourage the adoption of seed coated products. Seed coatings would support agricultural productivity on marginal lands Increase in the seed replacement rate to drive the adoption of commercialized seeds

Restraints in the market:

Uncertainty in climate conditions to impact the seed coating market Low yield of crops in under-irrigated areas to impact the seed coating market

Seed coatings are used in almost all the crop segments. Their application rates vary from crop to crop. Seed coatings are predominantly applied in cereals & grains followed by oilseeds & pulses. Vegetables, and Flowers & ornamentals are also becoming an important segment where the seed coatings are applied for effective handling. The leading crop segments are ranked below by their application

Leading crop application segments for seed coating include:

Cereal & grains Oilseeds & pulses Vegetables Flowers & ornamentals

Seed coating comprise of various additives. Some of the key additives which are used in seed coatings are enlisted below.

Make an Inquiry

Additives used in seed coating:

Polymer Pellets Colorants Minerals/ pumice Active ingredients

With advancement in new technological platforms required to manufacture seed coating on a commercial scale, and focus on sustainable agriculture, several agrochemical and specialty chemical manufacturers have developed seed coatings. The leading players in seed coating are listed below.

Key players in seed coatings market are:

BASF SE Bayer AG Clariant AG Croda International Plc Sensient Technologies DSM-Amulix Milken Chemicals Precision Laboratories Globachem Universal coating systems Organic Dyes and Pigments Michelman, Inc.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments.

MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430 Northbrook,

IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441