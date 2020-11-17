Global Seed Coating Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.5% by 2025

Seed Coating Market by Additive (Polymers, Colorants, Pellets, Minerals/Pumice, Active Ingredients), Process (Film Coating, Encrusting, Pelleting), Active Ingredient (Protectants and Phytoactive Promoters), Crop Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Posted on 2020-11-17 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global seed coating market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 3.0 billion by 2025. The increasing demand for high-quality seeds, ease in handling, and flowability through planters are the key factors that are projected to drive the growth of the market. Seed coating also plays a key role in seed protection from pest and diseases.

Download PDF Brochure

 Seed Coating Market Driving Factors:

  1. Enhancement and benefits derived from seed technologies to encourage the adoption of seed coated products.
  2. Seed coatings would support agricultural productivity on marginal lands
  3. Increase in the seed replacement rate to drive the adoption of commercialized seeds

Restraints in the market:

  1. Uncertainty in climate conditions to impact the seed coating market
  2. Low yield of crops in under-irrigated areas to impact the seed coating market

Seed coatings are used in almost all the crop segments. Their application rates vary from crop to crop. Seed coatings are predominantly applied in cereals & grains followed by oilseeds & pulses. Vegetables, and Flowers & ornamentals are also becoming an important segment where the seed coatings are applied for effective handling. The leading crop segments are ranked below by their application

Leading crop application segments for seed coating include:

  1. Cereal & grains
  2. Oilseeds & pulses
  3. Vegetables
  4. Flowers & ornamentals

Seed coating comprise of various additives. Some of the key additives which are used in seed coatings are enlisted below.

Make an Inquiry

Additives used in seed coating:

  1. Polymer
  2. Pellets
  3. Colorants
  4. Minerals/ pumice
  5. Active ingredients

With advancement in new technological platforms required to manufacture seed coating on a commercial scale, and focus on sustainable agriculture, several agrochemical and specialty chemical manufacturers have developed seed coatings. The leading players in seed coating are listed below.

Key players in seed coatings market are:

  1. BASF SE
  2. Bayer AG
  3. Clariant AG
  4. Croda International Plc
  5. Sensient Technologies
  6. DSM-Amulix
  7. Milken Chemicals
  8. Precision Laboratories
  9. Globachem
  10. Universal coating systems
  11. Organic Dyes and Pigments
  12. Michelman, Inc.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments.

MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact: 

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430 Northbrook,
IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!