Germany Pharmaceuticals Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2027

The Germany Pharmaceuticals Market size is projected to touch USD 65.9 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to register 6.0% CAGR over the forecast duration. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rise on the expenditure on research and development are attributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, an increasing number of clinical trials for novel immune-suppressive therapies is projected to bode well for the growth of the market. For example, Sandoz International GmbH introduced Dailiport capsules in June 2020 in European countries including Germany.

Major market participants are increasingly focusing on strategic initiatives such as merger & acquisition, partnerships and collaboration to consolidate their market presence. For example, Bristol-Myers Squibb made an acquisition of Celgene Corporation in 2019 to expand its product portfolio in oncology.

The rising availability of cost-effective generic drugs is projected to fuel market growth over the next few years. German companies are focusing on introducing the generic drug to consolidate their market presence. For example, Sandoz of Novartis AG, in mid-2019, introduced gefitinib’s generic version.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Anti-cancer segment held the largest share in the market in 2019. Approval of the number of drugs and increasing research in the treatment of cancer are attributing to the growth of the Germany pharmaceutical market.

By drug class, Immunosuppressant is projected to exhibit the highest growth over the forecast duration.

In 2019, the oncology segment occupied the highest share in the market owing to the growing prevalence of prostate cancer, lung cancer and breast cancer.

Based on type, generic drug division is projected to exhibit the highest growth over the forecast duration.

Major players operating in the market are focusing on the development of vaccines for diseases caused by infections. Development of new vaccines would help market players in capturing a larger market share in Germany. For example, Dohme Corporation and Merck Sharp, in 2019, obtained the approval for ERVEBO vaccine from the European Union Commission. This vaccine is meant for Zaire Ebola virus for the people aged above 18 years. Key players operating in the market are Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc.¸ Abbvie Inc., Novartis AG, STADA Arzneimittel AG and Abbott among others.

