Electric Face Cleansers Market Size, Strategy and Forecast 2025

Among end-use, commercial segment held the largest market share in 2018. The rising number of salons and beauty centers using these devices is proliferating the growth of this segment. Further, old-age people are more prone to skin-related disorders. These people prefer salon based treatment rather than self-care. This trend is expected to drive the demand for this segment. Moreover, leading salon and beauty centers deploy innovative devices for skin care, which is further expected to fuel market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on partnerships with the local and branded salons for their product sales.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The electric face cleansers market has been negatively affected owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. Owing to the closure of retail outlets across the different part of the world, offline sales have been hit badly. In addition, the pandemic has forced to shut down saloons and beauty parlours, which has resulted in considerably lower demand for the product from the commercial sector. However, with the reopening of various economic activities, the demand for electric face cleaner is anticipated to gain traction over the forecast years. Introduction of cost-effective electric face cleaner product should be the key focus for manufacturers to strengthen their sales.

The personal segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow with a significant growth rate throughout the forecast period. The growing popularity of these devices among millennials is attributing to the growth of this segment. Moreover, compare to salon and beauty centers, household use of these devices are cost-effective.

Offline sales channel dominated the sales, in 2018. Often, consumers wish to check electrical appliances for functional defects before purchasing. Offline stores provide a free demo of these products. These factors are collectively propelling offline sales. However, online sales are gaining traction among consumers owing to the growing popularity of multi-channel retailing. Major manufacturers such as L’Oreal and Pixnor are driving the online sales of beauty devices.

North America occupied the largest market share, in 2018. Increasing consumers’ spending on personal care coupled with the presence of several key players is attributing to the growth of this region. In addition to that, cases of skin allergies are on the rise in the region owing to prolonged exposure to ultraviolet radiation. Thus, the occurrence of skin disorders will supplement the skin care industry, which in turn is expected to drive the electric face cleanser market. Asia Pacific is likely to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing per capita income and rising awareness about the importance of skin care are driving the growth in this region.

Among different end use, the personal segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast duration.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America held the largest market share in 2018 with over 35%.

The offline segment dominated the sales with over 80% of the market share, in 2018.

